Halle Berry is celebrating the anniversary of one of her most iconic roles.

The actress took to Instagram recently to share photos of herself posing topless with her two cats in honor of the 20th anniversary of the release of her unforgettable movie, "Catwoman." In the photos, she holds her cats in strategic positions to cover her chest while wearing a black mask to pay homage to the character.

"And STILL... meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life," Berry captioned the post. "She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!"

Her fans and celebrity friends flooded the comments section with positivity, with Julianne Moore writing "Hello Kitty," and adding a red heart.

"20 years where Ms. Berry!? You look phenomenal!," one fan wrote, with another chiming in with "We need a sequel tbh."

Also in the caption, Berry thanked her friend for helping her "through the rescue process" for her two kittens, whom she referred to as "black beauties," when they "showed up in [her] yard searching for their mother."

Berry first announced the new additions to her family in a June 2024 Instagram post, sharing that she found the four kittens and their mother lost in her backyard. She decided to keep two of the four kittens, who she named Boots and Coco, and helped find the other two a new home. The mother cat was spayed and now lives in Berry's yard as an outdoor cat.

The actress starred in "Catwoman" as the titular character in 2004, and despite its all-star cast, the movie turned out to be a ratings' nightmare. The film was awarded an 8% on Rotten Tomatoes and won the Razzie Award for worst picture in 2004.

In addition to winning worst picture, Berry also won worst actress at the award show that year and attended the show to accept the award on stage, bringing along her Oscar – she won the worst actress award just two years after winning best actress at the 2002 Academy Awards for her work in "Monster's Ball."

"I'd written [my speech] within an inch of my life. I put a lot of thought into how I could do it in a fun way and let everyone know that I didn’t take it that seriously," she told Entertainment Weekly last week. "You can never take away my Oscar, no matter how bad you bash me! If you say I earned this, all right, I’ll take this, too. You accept the wonderful things people say, and accept when they don’t say wonderful things."

During her speech, she poked fun at Warner Brothers, thanking them for "putting me in a piece of s---, God-awful movie." She further quipped the movie was exactly what her career needed, joking "I was at the top, and ‘Catwoman’ just plummeted me to the bottom. Love it!"

She clarified in her interview with Entertainment Weekly, she does not actually think "Catwoman" is a God-awful movie, but said she was playing along. "I s--- on it because they s--- on it! I tried to be one of them," she said.

"I knew how much hard work went into it, not only on my part but on everybody’s part. You never set out to make something critics decide to pan," Berry said. "I marveled at the fact that we did it. I got to see my version of 'Catwoman.’ I didn’t have any negative feelings."