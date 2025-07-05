Heather Graham flaunts ageless figure in stunning bikini collection during Italian vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There is no one else who is soaking up the sun more these days than Heather Graham.

The actress, who is on vacation in Sardinia, has delighted her 571K followers on Instagram by proudly displaying her collection of bikinis while beating the heat with pals.

"Got to explore beautiful Sardinia with my friend @debrajfisher," the 55-year-old captioned the series of photos. "@janeseymour came along for part of our adventure. I admire her long career and her #joiedevivre. How the hell does she look so good? I’m asking for her secrets."

"The sea is so beautiful and the food is so good," she shared. "I discovered #culurgiones…"

The "Austin Powers" star modeled six different swimsuits during her beachy getaway. While she primarily opted for string bikinis in vibrant hues, Graham also sported curve-hugging one-pieces.

In sizzling snapshots, Graham is seen enjoying the crystal blue waters of the Mediterranean. She also spent time with friends and explored luxurious yachts. At one point, she was accompanied by Jane Seymour, who, like Graham, proudly flaunted her youthful figure in a baby blue and coral one-piece.

In June, Graham and Seymour, 74, attended the Filming Italy 2025 red carpet at Forte Village Resort.

Most recently, Graham spoke to Retreat Magazine about her approach to aging.

"I think what matters most is how you feel inside," she told the outlet. "Decide that you're hot and enjoy your life. What other people think of you is none of your business. If you feel good about yourself, no one can take that away from you. Pursue the things that fill you with joy, and surround yourself with loving people."

"I don't drink or do drugs, and I get a lot of sleep," Graham continued. "Eating healthy makes me feel good. I like cooking for myself and other people. And I love it when people cook for me. Basically, I like eating! Also, I do affirmations. I think they are very powerful. I work on strengthening my inner loving parent muscle, so I can be supportive and loving to myself. One of my affirmations is: ‘This is the best time of my life.’"

During an interview with People magazine in April, Graham admitted to being a happier person after she turned 55 in January.

"I feel like as I get older, I just care less about things that don't matter," she told the outlet. "Everyone gets upset sometimes, but I think that I'm happier. I've done enough hard work on myself that I feel like I'm a happier person now."

The "Boogie Nights" actress has been focused on wellness since she was 21. Graham works out, eats healthily, does yoga and meditates.

Graham got her start in the entertainment industry when she left her parents' home at 18 and moved to West Hollywood, California, with a roommate.

Graham graduated from high school with a 5.0 GPA and went on to study English at UCLA. After her junior year at the university, she decided to drop out to focus on her acting career.

The actress is proud of the life she has created for herself.

"I live in Los Angeles in a house I bought last year. I also have a loft in New York," she told The Wall Street Journal in 2024, noting that her West Coast home "has views of the Pacific."

Most recently, Seymour spoke to Fox News Digital about how she’s stayed in shape for decades without fad diets or marathon workout routines.

"I almost always never have breakfast," the "Dr. Quinn" alum explained about her diet. "I will have liquids and my vitamins. I’ve got this vitamin combination that has collagen. I’ll have that in the morning and either black tea, coffee, or water. And then at lunchtime, I’ll have a fabulous meal, whatever I want pretty much. I tend to like salmon, shrimp and grilled vegetables. And I love Italian food. I might have a little eggplant Parmesan; it’s a favorite of mine. Maybe some lean chicken."

The star said that the one thing she "almost never" eats is steak, but she does make exceptions.

"Once in a while, I’ll have a little bit of filet steak, maybe a couple of slices. I’m not against it. But I feel better usually when eating fish and lots of vegetables. I grow a lot of my food in my garden, a lot of it in pots actually … it keeps the bugs out. I have lettuce, arugula, artichokes, avocados, blueberries and strawberries. Also, lots of different types of kale. I love eating fresh vegetables. When I grill my vegetables, I add a little bit of olive oil and sometimes a sprinkle of salt."

The former Bond girl also noted that it’s important for her to stay active daily. However, she listens to her body about what it needs each day.

"I work with a lady … it’s almost like physiotherapy, but it’s a workout. I do Gyrotonics and some Pilates – a lot of floor work, believe it or not, even though I’m on a bench. But everything I do, anyone else can do at home, in a hotel room, their living room, their garden – anywhere where you can put a yoga mat down. I do Pilates legwork, which is like doing some of my ballet. I can use my own weight or a ballet bar."

"… I’m very careful about doing the right technique," she said. "If I can’t do too much, if I can’t stretch too much that day, that’s fine. I just do as much as my body is comfortable doing because I don’t want to injure myself. I had back surgery a long time ago. That’s a nemesis for me. So, I listen to my body."

