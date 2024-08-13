Halle Berry suffered 10 broken bones while filming action movies in Hollywood career: ‘Knocked out 3 times’

Halle Berry has taken major risks in her acting career.

The 57-year-old actress candidly spoke out about the injuries she suffered while starring in numerous action films in Hollywood.

"I’ve been knocked out three times, got an arm broken, broke ribs twice… two ribs one time, three ribs another time… broke a tail bone, broke two toes and a finger. This finger," Berry said in a Netflix video on Instagram, as she laughed and held up her middle finger.

With a total of 10 broken bones, "The Union" actress listed her injuries during an interview with her co-star Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg, 53, also revealed he suffered from a torn meniscus, a separated shoulder and jokingly said his "ego bruised quite a few times."

The two action stars additionally shared the types of training they have done to prepare for their roles in several movies.

Berry listed she has had lessons in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, kickboxing, taekwondo, shooting and capoeira for her role in the 2004 film "Catwoman."

Wahlberg’s special skills included crochet, ballet and tango dancing -- which he noted was "the worst."

Although Wahlberg and Berry star in a new movie together, their bond goes back years.

"We’re super close. We both [have] really humble beginnings, worked very hard to get to where we are, we have a lot in common, and we enjoy each other’s company," Wahlberg recently told Fox News Digital.

Behind the scenes, Wahlberg added that Berry is "so funny" and "very approachable," which he admitted surprised him.

"I would say I think the thing people would appreciate most is that she’s very much who she appears to be," he said. "She can do anything, she’s done anything as a force of nature and talent, an actor, director, producer."

"But the person that you see, whether on social media or in interviews, she’s sweet, she’s funny, she’s feisty, but she is who she appears to be and very approachable, which I wouldn’t expect, because she’s stunning but sweet as they come. It’s amazing."

Wahlberg’s character in "The Union" is a blue-collar worker who gets a second chance with his high school sweetheart, played by Berry, a secret agent superspy.

"… Halle, her and I have known each other for such a long time, and this movie is going to be so great because it’s every guy’s fantasy, to think that they got a shot with Halle Berry," he told Fox News Digital.

Wahlberg, happily married to his wife of 15 years, Rhea Durham, admitted that playing romantically opposite anyone is always "a little weird," but the couple is secure in their relationship.

"I think it’s a little weird anyway when you’re portraying some sort of romance onscreen, it’s not normal, but my wife knows that she is my everything," he said. "She is the most special woman in the world."

