Gwyneth Paltrow parties with Dakota Johnson — ex Chris Martin's girlfriend

That’s quite a threesome.

Gwyneth Paltrow palled around with her ex-husband’s girlfriend — and poked some cheeky fun at her infamous split.

Gwyn’s friend Derek Blasberg posted a picture of himself at an LA party next to Paltrow, who draped her arm around ex Chris Martin’s longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

Blasberg, YouTube’s fashion and beauty director, had fun with the caption of the shot on social media, playing with Paltrow and Martin’s famous 2014 divorce announcement.

“Consciously throupling,” Blasberg wrote. Coldplay frontman Martin did not appear to be in attendance.

Last year, Paltrow tied the knot with producer Brad Falchuk, whom she met on the set of “Glee.”

This story originally appeared on Page Six.