Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her progressive approach to relationships after coining the phrase "conscious uncoupling" amid her divorce with ex-husband, Chris Martin.

When it comes to her status as a married woman, though, she prefers romancing just one man.

During an Instagram Q&A with followers, Paltrow revealed she's a little more conservative than assumed.

"Have you ever considered a poly relationship?" one user asked the Goop lifestyle brand founder. Polyamory is defined as the practice of engaging in multiple romantic relationships.

"No thanks!" Paltrow responded in the "Travel day AMA (Ask Me Anything) on her Instagram stories.

The Academy award-winner added, "Not for me but have no judgment. I’m a one man kinda gal."

She married TV writer and producer, Brad Falchuk, in 2018 after dating for four years. They first met on the set of "Glee" in 2010.

Paltrow and Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, were married 10 years and have two children together, Apple and Moses , but announced their separation as a "conscious uncoupling" in 2014.

Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and they’ve remained an example when it comes to friendly exes in Tinseltown.

The Academy Award winner proved to be cool with her ex, his girlfriend Dakota Johnson and her husband when the foursome was spotted hanging out on the beach in the Hamptons in 2019.

Martin also tagged along on Paltrow’s honeymoon in the Maldives after she married Falchuk in September 2018, and Johnson was reportedly included on a family ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, the same year.

Paltrow previously discussed the "love" she has for the "Madame Web" actress in a 2020 Harper’s Bazaar interview.

"I love her. … I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," she said.

"I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning into something like that."

"Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family," Johnson told Vanity Fair in June.

Her parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, were married briefly in 1976 and once again in 1989, before divorcing in 1996. Griffith was previously married to Steven Bauer, and the former couple has one son.

Melanie was married to Antonio Banderas from 1996, before a divorce was finalized, to 2015. They also have a daughter named Stella.

Don, 73, has been married five times to four women, two of which were annulled within days. He tied the knot with Kelley Phleger in 1999, and they have three children.

"We were all cool [with each other]," Dakota said of her unique childhood. "Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don’t want that in my life."