Gwyneth Paltrow models Goop's new swimwear, stuns social media: ‘This is the mom bod I want’

Gwyneth Paltrow is showing off her new swimsuits and cover-ups -- and her flawless physique -- just in time for summer.

The 46-year-old actress and Goop founder is the face of the lifestyle brand’s G. Line swimwear.

In a series of Instagram posts this month, Paltrow can be seen modeling the new Goop suits, including a $170 bikini top and a $150 bikini bottom in a post from Saturday.

Fans and other celebs were quick to comment on how fit the 46-year-old mother of two looked on Instagram.

“This is the mom bod I want. It is not the mom bod I have,” one fan wrote.

“I just saw this and threw away my bag of chips. Off to put my running shoes on,” another person commented.

Singer Courtney Love chimed in: “Jeez gp!”

Demi Moore wrote: “Omg you are something else,” along with flame emojis and a kissing emoji.

Even actress Jennifer Garner commented on Paltrow’s appearance, saying: “The suit is not I would like to purchase. Abs for $20.00, please.”

According to the brand’s website, this is their first line of swimsuits, which they’ve described as being “minimal, feminine, endlessly chic” and inspired by Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford and Paltrow, Page Six reported.

Among the Goop swimsuits is a one-shoulder one-piece that costs $300 and a cover-up dress for $450.