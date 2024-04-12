Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Gwen Stefani shuts down Blake Shelton divorce rumors, Morgan Wallen could face 6 years in jail

Jewel calls Kevin Costner a 'great person' amid rumored romance, 'Golden Bachelor' stars announce divorce

Gwen Stefani admits to "getting paranoid" in her relationship with Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen's arrest could land him in jail "for up to 6 years," a legal expert tells Fox News Digital. (Getty Images)

'AM I CUTE?' - Gwen Stefani shuts down Blake Shelton divorce rumors, admits to 'getting paranoid' in relationship. Continue reading here…

SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES - Morgan Wallen's Nashville bar arrest could land him 'in jail for up to 6 years': legal expert. Continue reading here…

‘MEANT FOR ME’ - Jewel calls Kevin Costner 'a great person' as she breaks her silence on rumored romance. Continue reading here…

BACHELOR BOMBSHELL - 'Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist divorcing 3 months after televised wedding. Continue reading here…

Theresa Nist in a white dress holds onto fiancé Gerry Turner in a blue blazer and blue tie on "After the Final Rose"

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner say they "mutually" decided to "dissolve our marriage." (John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images)

ESTRANGED ROYALS - Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle didn't click as royals, never had 'that warm feeling': author. Continue reading here…

INDECENT EXPOSURE - Wynonna Judd's daughter arrested on indecent exposure charge. Continue reading here…

'ALREADY SKEPTICAL' - Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gave Jelly Roll a bad feeling ahead of meeting. Continue reading here…

Sean Combs smiles and looks to his left wearing an orange shirt split Jelly Roll in a backwards hat and jean jacket

Embattled music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs gave country singer Jelly Roll a bad feeling when they overlapped on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (Getty Images)

'HE'S A NIGHTMARE' - Princess Diana called King Charles 'a nightmare' to horrified Queen Elizabeth: author. Continue reading here…

SADDLE UP - 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner finally addresses if he'll be on hit show's final season. Continue reading here…

Kevin Costner has big plans for the new year, including the release of his four-part movie series, "Horizon." (Mark Von Holden)

FOUL ON THE PLAY - Chip Gaines slammed for 'tone deaf' money comments as he battles critics on social media. Continue reading here…

