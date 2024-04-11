Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Chip Gaines slammed for 'tone deaf' money comments as he battles critics on social media

The conversation was sparked by the NCAA basketball tournament

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may be working on a new project with Alex Rodriguez Video

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may be working on a new project with Alex Rodriguez

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may be working on a new project with Alex Rodriguez

Former HGTV star Chip Gaines has come under fire for comments regarding money and faith in relation to college basketball, with the internet deeming him "tone deaf." 

However, Gaines is firing back with his own retorts, even referencing bible verses. 

The discourse all began on X, when an account suggested that Gaines and his wife Joanna, both Baylor University graduates, should stay away from Scott Drew, the school's men's basketball coach, who the University of Kentucky is reportedly trying to poach for their own head coaching position. Baylor was eliminated from the NCAA tournament in the second round, while Kentucky got knocked out in the first.

"Keep these two away from Scott Drew for the next 48 hours," Barstool Kentucky wrote to X, along with a photo of the reality stars. 

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES' 20-YEAR MARRIAGE IS 'SHIFTING': 'CHANGE IS HARD'

Picture of Chip and Joanna Gaines sitting and smiling used in a tweet by Barstool Kentucky

Barstool Kentucky sparked controversy with this initial post about Chip and Joanna Gaines. (Chip Gaines X)

"Yall wish," Gaines responded. 

"You don't wanna go band for band with us Chip," another user chimed in, adding a bunch of money bag emojis, implying Kentucky has the money to sway Drew to join their organization. 

"Money is boring…everybody's got money," Gaines wrote back. "We've got God on our side."

Users were quick to scrutinize Gaines' rhetoric. "[Your] tweet is tone deaf to all the suffering because people don't have money. The Bible teaches us to have empathy & charity to those less fortunate. God appreciates prayers, he appreciates actions w/humility more. At least that[s] my King James Version," one post read.

"Said by someone who doesn't have to worry about money," another stated.

Screenshot of Chip Gaines tweets and his response

Chip Gaines retorted with scripture. (Chip Gaines X)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"The Bible says it's impossible for a rich man to get into Heaven," one person wrote. 

"Ha.. not true. Harder, not "impossible" Matthew 19-24," Gaines responded.

Chip Gaines responds to a troll on twitter split the conversation with the troll and his mom

Chip Gaines took issue with a user that questioned his identity. (Chip Gaines X)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Gaines ended up responding to several users, offering them cash and directing them to his assistant's social page to connect. However, things did not end there. When another user responded to Barstool Kentucky's original post writing, "Who tf is @chipgaines."

The father of five took issue with that, writing back, "Do you kiss your mom with your mouth.. ask her who I am, she'll know." 

The social media user then shared a screenshot of his conversation between him and his mother, who initially said she was not familiar with the reality star, even though she correctly spelled Gaines' name. Her son had spelled his name without an "E."

Screenshot of a twitter exchange with Chip Gaines and a troll

Chip Gaines promised to send the troll's mother Magnolia apparel.  (Chip Gaines X)

The user's mother later realized she knew who Gaines was - through his wife, Joanna. "I think he's the one with the beautiful wife. She can decorate anything and make it beautiful!" she replied. 

Gaines liked that answer, promising to send the social media user's mother merchandise from the couple's shared Magnolia brand

The Gaines' accrued massive success from their original HGTV show "Fixer Upper," later pivoting to their own Magnolia Network. Under that umbrella, they have several ventures. Business Insider reported that the couple was worth more than $20 million in 2021.

Joanna Gaines in a red dress smiles as Chip Gaines points and squats at the camera

Chip and Joanna Gaines became household names with their former HGTV show "Fixer Upper." Chip is seen as the jokester in the relationship. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for Gaines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending