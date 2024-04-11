Chip Gaines slammed for 'tone deaf' money comments as he battles critics on social media

Former HGTV star Chip Gaines has come under fire for comments regarding money and faith in relation to college basketball, with the internet deeming him "tone deaf."

However, Gaines is firing back with his own retorts, even referencing bible verses.

The discourse all began on X, when an account suggested that Gaines and his wife Joanna, both Baylor University graduates, should stay away from Scott Drew, the school's men's basketball coach, who the University of Kentucky is reportedly trying to poach for their own head coaching position. Baylor was eliminated from the NCAA tournament in the second round, while Kentucky got knocked out in the first.

"Keep these two away from Scott Drew for the next 48 hours," Barstool Kentucky wrote to X, along with a photo of the reality stars.

"Yall wish," Gaines responded.

"You don't wanna go band for band with us Chip," another user chimed in, adding a bunch of money bag emojis, implying Kentucky has the money to sway Drew to join their organization.

"Money is boring…everybody's got money," Gaines wrote back. "We've got God on our side."

Users were quick to scrutinize Gaines' rhetoric. "[Your] tweet is tone deaf to all the suffering because people don't have money. The Bible teaches us to have empathy & charity to those less fortunate. God appreciates prayers, he appreciates actions w/humility more. At least that[s] my King James Version," one post read.

"Said by someone who doesn't have to worry about money," another stated.

"The Bible says it's impossible for a rich man to get into Heaven," one person wrote.

"Ha.. not true. Harder, not "impossible" Matthew 19-24," Gaines responded.

Gaines ended up responding to several users, offering them cash and directing them to his assistant's social page to connect. However, things did not end there. When another user responded to Barstool Kentucky's original post writing, "Who tf is @chipgaines."

The father of five took issue with that, writing back, "Do you kiss your mom with your mouth.. ask her who I am, she'll know."

The social media user then shared a screenshot of his conversation between him and his mother, who initially said she was not familiar with the reality star, even though she correctly spelled Gaines' name. Her son had spelled his name without an "E."

The user's mother later realized she knew who Gaines was - through his wife, Joanna. "I think he's the one with the beautiful wife. She can decorate anything and make it beautiful!" she replied.

Gaines liked that answer, promising to send the social media user's mother merchandise from the couple's shared Magnolia brand.

The Gaines' accrued massive success from their original HGTV show "Fixer Upper," later pivoting to their own Magnolia Network. Under that umbrella, they have several ventures. Business Insider reported that the couple was worth more than $20 million in 2021.

A representative for Gaines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.