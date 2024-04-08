Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle didn't click as royals, never had 'that warm feeling': author

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle never had a chance to bond before drama rocked the palace.

That claim was made by Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I." The book explores King Charles’ upbringing and relationship with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Seward also sat down with the 75-year-old at his Highgrove estate.

Seward previously told The Telegraph in the U.K. that the former American actress "must have been jealous" of Middleton.

KATE MIDDLETON'S CANCER DIAGNOSIS VIDEO NEWLY MARKED WITH DISCLAIMER BY PHOTO AGENCY

"It’s something that I could see," Seward told Fox News Digital. "Kate, Harry and [Prince] William were a really close-knit trio. … They all got on really well. And Harry was constantly around at Kensington Palace having supper with them, borrowing things from their fridge."

"Every time he had a new girlfriend, the first person that would meet her would be Kate," Seward said. "And then Meghan came into the mix, and it was disruptive. It wasn’t like the other girlfriends. There [wasn’t] that warm feeling. I think it started on the wrong foot."

"Kate wanted to like Meghan, but it didn’t work out that way," Seward added.

Seward previously told The Telegraph that "maybe Harry was a little in love with Kate."

"I don’t mean physically, but mentally," she told the outlet. "He always longed for a sister; he told [his mother, Princess] Diana that. Psychologically, I think he just adored her, and he was always there, at Kensington Palace, in their fridge, you know, ‘What’s for supper?’"

"I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate," Seward said. "I heard Meghan actually thought she was going to be a princess and live in Windsor Castle. Instead, there’s William and Kate with this beautiful house, while they are stuck in Nottingham Cottage, which Harry used to call ‘my hovel.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Markle, an American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in 2018.

Harry, 39, has had a troubled relationship with the royal family since he quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife. According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media prompted the move.

Seward described how Harry and the Princess of Wales were once close. In his 2023 memoir "Spare," Harry described how she was "a good match" for his older brother, who is heir to the British throne.

"I loved my new sister-in-law," Harry wrote. "I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I've never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she'd forever be standing by Willy's side. She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too."

Harry also described his initial impression of the future princess.

"She was carefree, sweet, kind," Harry reflected. "She'd done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also detailed how he "liked seeing Kate laugh."

"Better yet, I liked making her laugh," he wrote. "And I was quite good at it. My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side."

"Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us," he added.

Seward said Harry and Middleton "got along really, really well."

"They worked together really well, too," said Seward. "You could just tell by the chemistry between them. It was great. The three of them actually – Harry, Kate and William – had great chemistry between them. You had William and Harry joshing away and Kate being the sensible one of the trio."

"You could tell they were a very tight-knit group … Harry and Kate just made each other laugh. There’s no better relationship than being around someone that makes you laugh. And I think they had great fun together."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey that was viewed by 50 million globally. During the sit-down, Markle addressed reports that she left Middleton in tears leading up to her royal wedding due to a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses.

"The reverse happened," said the 42-year-old.

"And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something," Markle continued. "But she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing. I actually think it’s – I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologized. And I’ve forgiven her."

Markle described Middleton as "a good person" and said people shouldn’t pit them against each other.

"If you love me, you don’t have to hate her," said Markle. "And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me."

At the time, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, which handles Middleton’s office, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

KATE MIDDLETON ANNOUNCES SHE HAS CANCER, UNDERGOING CHEMOTHERAPY TREATMENT

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

On March 22, Middleton announced in a video message that she was diagnosed with cancer. The 42-year-old said she has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy after a planned abdominal surgery showed "cancer had been present." The mother of three did not elaborate on the form or extent of the cancer in her video.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been estranged from the Prince and Princess of Wales since their move to California in 2020, wished her well.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," they said in a statement.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, previously told Fox News Digital that it’s unlikely the royal wives will ever be friends.

"Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales will never be friends," Schofield said. "Prince Harry solidified that with the publication of his memoir, ‘Spare,’ although Meghan Markle originally crossed the line with the … complaints disguised as being the bigger person via the Oprah Winfrey interview. Despite the betrayal, Harry will always have a place in Catherine’s heart because she … knew a very different Harry."

"There is no love lost with Meghan Markle," Schofield added.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Papa and The Associated Press contributed to this report.