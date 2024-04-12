Jewel calls Kevin Costner 'a great person' as she breaks her silence on rumored romance

For months, Kevin Costner and singer Jewel have been at the center of romance rumors. Now, the "You Were Meant For Me" singer is breaking her silence.

In a new interview with Elle, Jewel spoke briefly about her thoughts on Costner, and she admitted the speculation surrounding the nature of their relationship is "intense."

"He's a great person," she told the outlet of the "Yellowstone" actor, who finalized his divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, last year. "The public fascination is intense for sure."

KEVIN COSTNER, JEWEL'S RUMORED ROMANCE: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE ICONIC '90S SINGER

In December, the duo was spotted getting cozy with one another during a trip to the British Virgin Islands.

Photos obtained by TMZ showed Jewel speaking into a microphone and appearing to sit on Costner’s lap, with his arms around her waist.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The two were on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the Caribbean for a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, an organization started by Jewel.

KEVIN COSTNER AND JEWEL OWE NEW ROMANCE TO RICHARD BRANSON: REPORT

"Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son!" the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos from the event - including one with Costner.

"@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sources told TMZ the pair had flown to the Caribbean together and spent time together outside the event, saying, "There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up."

That same week, a source told People magazine the relationship was "fresh but not brand new."

"There is very big attraction on both sides," the source said. "Jewel likes Kevin’s type, and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool. He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over."

Another source told Us Weekly Costner and Jewel have known each other "for years," and have been "quietly dating for some time now."

"Kevin and Jewel had an extremely high opinion of each other and have always gotten along great," the source told the outlet. "They check a lot of boxes for each other."

"He’s really into his [band, Modern West], and singing, and she’s very much a part of that country and western world," the source added. "Some of their mutual friends joke how it’s surprising they didn’t get together years ago."

Coster's ex, Baumgartner - who shares three children with the 69-year-old actor - filed for divorce on May 1 citing irreconcilable differences. In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Baumgartner cited April 11 as the date of separation.

After a contentious four months in and out of court over child and spousal support payments, the former couple settled their terms in September, shortly before they were due back to establish who would be responsible for paying Baumgartner’s nearly $1 million in attorneys’ fees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright, Janelle Ash and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.