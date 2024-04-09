Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Wynonna Judd's daughter arrested on indecent exposure charge

Country singer Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested on two charges in Alabama

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines April 9 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines April 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Kelley, 27, was booked into the Elmore County Jail in Alabama on Friday, April 5 at 5 p.m., Fox News Digital confirmed.

In addition to the indecent exposure charge, Kelley was also booked on obstructing governmental operations charges by the Millbrook Police Department.

WYNONNA JUDD RESPONDS AFTER ‘BIZARRE’ CMA PERFORMANCE WITH JELLY ROLL SPARKS CONCERN: ‘SO FREAKING NERVOUS’

Wynonna Judd's daughter arrested in Alabama, pictured in mugshot.

Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley was arrested Friday in Alabama. (Getty Images/ Elmore County Sheriff)

Her bond was set for $1,000.

MORGAN WALLEN'S ARREST NOT LINKED TO EX GIRLFRIEND GETTING MARRIED: SOURCE

According to Al.com, charging documents allege Kelley exposed her breasts and lower body at a busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14.

"When officers tried to arrest her, she would not identify herself and sat down on the roadside, refusing to comply with police," the outlet reported.

Grace Kelley wears black and white jail uniform in Alabama mugshot

Grace Kelley was booked into the Elmore County Jail by sheriffs on April 5. (Elmore County Sheriffs)

Kelley is due in court on April 11. 

Representatives for Judd did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending