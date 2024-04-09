Wynonna Judd's daughter arrested on indecent exposure charge

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Kelley, 27, was booked into the Elmore County Jail in Alabama on Friday, April 5 at 5 p.m., Fox News Digital confirmed.

In addition to the indecent exposure charge, Kelley was also booked on obstructing governmental operations charges by the Millbrook Police Department.

WYNONNA JUDD RESPONDS AFTER ‘BIZARRE’ CMA PERFORMANCE WITH JELLY ROLL SPARKS CONCERN: ‘SO FREAKING NERVOUS’

Her bond was set for $1,000.

MORGAN WALLEN'S ARREST NOT LINKED TO EX GIRLFRIEND GETTING MARRIED: SOURCE

According to Al.com, charging documents allege Kelley exposed her breasts and lower body at a busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14.

"When officers tried to arrest her, she would not identify herself and sat down on the roadside, refusing to comply with police," the outlet reported.

Kelley is due in court on April 11.

Representatives for Judd did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.