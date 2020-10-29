Grimes reveals her new moniker, talks parenting son X she shares with Elon Musk

Grimes officially has a new moniker.

The singer and Elon Musk sent the world into a frenzy when they named their 5-month-old son X Æ A-XII, nicknamed X, in May.

Now, the 32-year-old, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is going by a one letter moniker like her son.

Grimes told the New York Times in a recent interview that she is going by “c,” a reference to the speed of light.

In the profile, she also discussed the futuristic parenting style she’s opted for with baby X.

"I’ve watched ‘Apocalypse Now’ and stuff with my baby," the singer told the outlet. "He’s into radical art.”

C added: “Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level."

The singer has also approached entertaining her baby with unconventional music in order to soothe his sleeping.

The mom-of-one partnered with the app Endel to create “A.I. Lullaby” for "a better baby sleeping situation."

"When you have a baby, you’re always using white noise machines. It’s much easier to get them to sleep if you train them on some kind of audio situation. And so I was just like, could this be more artistic? In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad,” c said.

She added: “I don’t want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless crap."

"I’m not insulting babies," the singer said. "I’m just, it’s all very one vibe. I just feel like getting out of the like, 'Here’s a zebra and a bear in, like, pastel color tones' energy. That’s just one very small sort of creative lens that things can be looked at through."

C also said that her son X helped her create the new lullaby adding babies "do have taste. They definitely like some things. They don’t like other things. They fully have opinions."

"The first version [of the lullaby], there was too many sort of sharp bells, and it caused tears and just general chaos," she said.

After making changes, c told the outlet, "X would smile more and stuff."