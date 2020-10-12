Expand / Collapse search
Channing Tatum to produce HBO series about Elon Musk titled 'SpaceX'

The actor is collaborating on the project with a former HBO president

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
Channing Tatum is an executive producer for an upcoming HBO series centered around Elon Musk’s company SpaceX

The six-episode series titled“SpaceX" will focus on the privately funded space exploration company and what led to the SpaceX launch of their Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station in May.

Musk, 49, isn’t a part of the project at this time, according to Variety

According to the outlet, the HBO series is reportedly based on Ashlee Vance’s book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future."

No further details were shared about casting and production dates.

Tatum, 40, isn’t taking on the executive producer role alone. His co-executive producers include Len Amato who is the former president of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan from Tatum’s production company Free Association, Doug Jung and author Vance. 

Jung is also a writer for the “SpaceX” series.

