Grimes scolds partner Elon Musk over controversial tweet: 'I cannot support hate'

Grimes captivated fans on Friday by calling out her partner, Elon Musk, over a controversial tweet.

The drama unfolded Friday night when the Tesla CEO tweeted "Pronouns suck" without any additional context. Grimes, who welcomed the couple's first child together in May, deemed the tweet offensive and gave Musk a public scolding.

"I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall (sic). I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart," she replied, according to reports.

Musk followed up in a second tweet writing, "Twitter sucks."

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, boasts 1 million Twitter followers. She subsequently deleted the tweet but several fans were quick to screenshot proof of the social media squabble before it was taken down.

Although it's unclear what prompted Musk to write the tweet, several fans assumed he was referring to gender-neutral pronouns. A bulk of Twitter users who reacted to the drama were left confused about why Grimes chose to respond over Twitter.

"I'm imagining Elon and Grimes are in the same house and Elon has locked the door to the child's room to tweet about pronouns which is why grimes had to do that over the internet," one user tweeted.

Another fan hypothesized that Musk "made [Grimes] delete the tweet."

"Elon you still have your pronouns tweet up. You're totally embarrassing your girlfriend Grimes. Why do you have no empathy for anyone? Does that just happen when you become a billionaire and can't relate to anyone anymore?" wrote another.

"So we're in agreement that elon took grimes' phone and deleted that tweet for her right," another questioned.

Grimes and Musk's Twitter debate comes just days after the SpaceX CEO voiced support for Kanye West's presidential campaign. He subsequently defended West's Twitter outburst earlier in the week by claiming he spoke to West and he seemed "fine," according to reports.

Musk is not the first to draw criticism for voicing seemingly transphobic beliefs online. "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling came under fire last month after she shared an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19- world for people who menstruate.” The author mocked the use of the phrase “people who menstruate,” suggesting that the title should have used the less-inclusive term “women.”

Fans are now questioning whether or not Grimes and Musk are happy together. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May. It was perhaps one of the most talked-about baby arrivals of 2020 as the little one's unique moniker, X AE A-XII, left fans scratching their heads.

The couple initially announced their son's name was X Æ A-12 but a birth certificate confirmed they had to replace the number 12 with roman numerals in order to be legal in the state of California.

Grimes also shared the name is pronounced “Ex - Eye.” In an interview with Bloomberg, the hitmaker also revealed that she's already nicknamed their new bundle of joy "Little X."