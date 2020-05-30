Grimes reveals nickname of newborn son she shares with Elon Musk after changing unique moniker

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Grimes and Elon Musk left fans perplexed earlier this month when they revealed they named their newborn son X Æ A-12.

The pair was inundated with questions regarding the pronunciation and meaning behind the unconventional moniker, which ended up being slightly changed after his birth.

In an interview with Bloomberg about her upcoming online art exhibition, the singer she now calls her first child with the Tesla CEO "Little X."

Last Sunday, Grimes opened up on Instagram about the change the couple made to their child's name, given that it reportedly wouldn't be accepted legally in the state of California.

She told a fan the couple replaced the number 12 from his name with roman numerals instead.

"X Æ A-Xii,” she responded, without providing further insight concerning the reason behind the switch.

One of her followers responded, “Nice! Just removed the numbers to conform to California law.” Grimes wrote, “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

Grimes, 32, also shared the name is pronounced “Ex - Eye.”

Family law attorney David Glass previously told People magazine that while the original name is technically legal, California only accepts the use of the 26 characters in the English language for baby names.

Glass also shared that if the baby’s birth certificate was submitted with the pair's original name, it would certainly be rejected. The couple will then “have an opportunity to appeal the rejection of the birth certificate application, but it’s unlikely that it will be granted.”

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, and the tech entrepreneur welcomed their son on May 4.

According to the outlet, the new mom previously took to Twitter and explained the X represents "the unknown variable” and "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).”

She also shared that part of the name is a tribute to the CIA’s Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has “no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.” As for the “A,” it represents “Archangel,” which is her “favorite song” and the number “12” represented the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

But when Musk, 48, participated in a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, he said X is spoken “like the letter” while "the 'Æ' is pronounced like ‘ash.’”

He also claimed it was Grimes who “mostly came up with the name.” However, Musk said the A-12 addition was his idea as a nod to the Lockheed A-12.

Musk reportedly has five sons from a previous marriage. His first son Nevada passed away at 10 weeks old in 2002 from SIDS.

