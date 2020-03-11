'Good Times' actress Ja'Net DuBois' cause of death revealed

Nearly a month after her passing, Ja'Net DuBois' cause of death has been revealed.

According to her death certificate obtained by TMZ, the "Good Times" star died of cardiac arrest.

The document also says that DuBois suffered from peripheral vascular disease, chronic kidney and hypertension, which was a contributing factor in her death.

HARRY HAINS' CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

The outlet reports that DuBois was cremated and that some of her ashes were scattered at sea, while her family kept the rest.

BernNadette Stanis, who played Thelma Evans Anderson on “Good Times,” said she learned of DuBois’ death from the actress’ daughter. Stanis said DuBois appeared to be in good health and they had appeared at a signing event two weeks ago. She noted that DuBois kept to herself and no one knew exactly how old she was.

DuBois had a prolific career beyond the 1970s hit “Good Times,” winning two Emmy Awards for her voice work on the WB series “The PJs.” She also composed and sang the theme song for “The Jeffersons." DuBois’ song “Movin’ on Up” provided a joyous intro to “The Jeffersons” during the show’s 10-season run.

EARL POMERANTZ, 'MARY TYLER MOORE' AND 'CHEERS' WRITER DEAD AT 75

On "Good Times," DuBois’ Willona Woods was the single, sexy neighbor and best friend to star Esther Rolle’s Florida Evans. Though the comedy had plenty of one-liners, DuBois’ appearances gave an extra dose of comedic relief.

DuBois showed off more of her dramatic skills when a young Janet Jackson joined the show as the abused child Penny; DuBois’ character would go on to adopt Penny, and the storyline also forged a long, close relationship with Jackson, who would go on to become a multiplatinum superstar; she cast DuBois as her mother in her 1986 “Control” video.

DuBois’ career started in theater, where she appeared in Broadway productions of “Golden Boy” and “A Raisin in the Sun,” according to a biography on her website. A performance in “The Hot l Baltimore” in Los Angeles caught the eye of Norman Lear, who developed “Good Times” and “The Jeffersons.”

Her film credits included 1970’s “Diary of a Mad Housewife,” “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was credited in numerous other films as varied as “Basic Instinct,” “Next Friday” and “Tropic Thunder,” which included “Movin’ on Up.”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and the Associated Press contributed to this report.