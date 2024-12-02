Kate Winslet confronted fat-shaming critic in emotional face-off

Kate Winslet once went "face-to-face" with a critic who harassed the actress with comments about her body.

Winslet, 49, recalled hearing "horrific" things about her body during the height of her "Titanic" fame. During an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," one red carpet moment was played where a reporter comments that Winslet "melted and poured" into her gown and should have worn a larger size.

"It was absolutely appalling," Winslet said. "What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?"

"I said, ‘I hope this haunts you.’ It was a great moment. It was a great moment, because it wasn’t just for me. It was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment." — Kate Winslet

When asked if she confronted the critic "face-to-face," Winslet explained she "let them have it."

"I said, ‘I hope this haunts you,'" she said, getting emotional. After a moment she whispered, "It was a great moment."

Holding back tears, she continued, "It was a great moment, because it wasn’t just for me. It was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific. It was really bad."

Winslet was not a stranger to comments about her weight as a young star. The "Revolutionary Road" actress once had a drama teacher tell her she'd have to "settle for the fat girl parts."

Earlier in the interview, she recalled hearing, "Now, listen, Kate. I’m telling you darling, if you’re going to look like this, you’ll have to settle for the fat girl parts."

"I was never even fat!" Winslet noted.

The moment gave Winslet a "quiet determination" to prove the teacher wrong.

"It made me think, ‘I’ll just show you — just quietly,’" she explained. "It was like, sort of a quiet determination, really."

Winslet gained fame after starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1977 "Titanic" film. The actress' performance in "Heavenly Creatures" and "Sense and Sensibility" helped Winslet land the role of Rose in the movie.

She earned her first Academy Award nomination for "Sense and Sensibility." Winslet has earned six additional nominations throughout her career. She was nominated for best supporting actress for her roles in "Iris" and "Steve Jobs."

Winslet has been nominated for best actress for "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Little Children" and won best actress for her performance in "The Reader."

