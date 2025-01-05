Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes

Golden Globes fashion: Cate Blanchett, Heidi Klum, Zoë Kravitz dazzle on red carpet

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards kicked off at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Hollywood stars returned to the Beverly Hilton Hotel to mark the unofficial start of the awards season at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Four-time Golden Globe Award-winning actress, Cate Blanchett, stunned on the carpet in a shimmering gold gown with beading on top. The actress, nominated at the show for her role in "Disclaimer," paired the look with yellow gemstone earrings and a short blonde bob, keeping her makeup look natural.

Supermodel, Heidi Klum, walked the carpet in an ethereal green gown with a semi-sheer skirt and peek-a-boo cutouts on her abs. The "America's Got Talent" judge accessorized the look with an emerald ring, a silver clutch and a statement necklace.

Blanchett, Klum and Kravitz stunned on the 2025 Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

Cate Blanchett, Heidi Klum and Zoë Kravitz stunned on the 2025 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. (AP Images)

Actress Zoë Kravitz turned heads on the red carpet in a strapless black dress with a plunging neckline and white fabric across her waist which then flowed down into a long train.

Cate Blanchett, nominated for her role in the miniseries "Disclaimer," walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a shimmering gold gown.

Cate Blanchett, nominated for her role in the miniseries "Disclaimer," walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a shimmering gold gown. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Heidi Klum walked the carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes in a green dress with cutouts.

Heidi Klum walked the carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes in a green dress with cutouts. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Zoe Kravitz walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a strapless black dress with a pink train.

Zoë Kravitz walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a strapless black dress with a white train. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Country music star, Maren Morris, walked the red carpet in a strapless red dress with a long train, which she paired with a diamond choker and dangling diamond earrings. The "My Church" singer is attending the show as a first-time nominee for her song, "Kiss the Sky," from the film, "The Wild Robot."

Glenn Powell shielded himself from the bright camera flashes with some shades. The actor, nominated for his role in "Hitman," chose an all-black look with a velvet jacket and a matching cummerbund.

Maren Morris walked the red carpet as a first time Golden Globe nominee for her song, "Kiss the Sky" from the movie, "The Wild Robot," in a red dress with a halter neckline.

Maren Morris walked the red carpet as a first-time Golden Globe nominee for her song, "Kiss the Sky" from the movie, "The Wild Robot." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Glenn Powell sported some shades as he walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards as a nominee for his role in "Hitman."

Glenn Powell sported some shades as he walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards as a nominee for his role in "Hitman." (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dakota Fanning, nominated for her role in the Netflix miniseries, "Ripley," walked the carpet in a flowing red dress with a unique neckline and a thigh-high slit. The actress accessorized the look with a diamond ring, bracelet and earrings.

The host of the evening, comedian Nikki Glaser, stunned on the red carpet in a strapless brown dress with a rose detail on the hip, topping off the look with dangle earrings and brown heels.

Dakota Fanning walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a red dress with a thigh high slit.

Dakota Fanning walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a red dress with a thigh-high slit. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nikki Glaser at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a brown dress.

Nikki Glaser is hosting the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

