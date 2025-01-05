Golden Globes fashion: Cate Blanchett, Heidi Klum, Zoë Kravitz dazzle on red carpet

Hollywood stars returned to the Beverly Hilton Hotel to mark the unofficial start of the awards season at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Four-time Golden Globe Award-winning actress, Cate Blanchett, stunned on the carpet in a shimmering gold gown with beading on top. The actress, nominated at the show for her role in "Disclaimer," paired the look with yellow gemstone earrings and a short blonde bob, keeping her makeup look natural.

Supermodel, Heidi Klum, walked the carpet in an ethereal green gown with a semi-sheer skirt and peek-a-boo cutouts on her abs. The "America's Got Talent" judge accessorized the look with an emerald ring, a silver clutch and a statement necklace.

Actress Zoë Kravitz turned heads on the red carpet in a strapless black dress with a plunging neckline and white fabric across her waist which then flowed down into a long train.

Country music star, Maren Morris, walked the red carpet in a strapless red dress with a long train, which she paired with a diamond choker and dangling diamond earrings. The "My Church" singer is attending the show as a first-time nominee for her song, "Kiss the Sky," from the film, "The Wild Robot."

Glenn Powell shielded himself from the bright camera flashes with some shades. The actor, nominated for his role in "Hitman," chose an all-black look with a velvet jacket and a matching cummerbund.

Dakota Fanning, nominated for her role in the Netflix miniseries, "Ripley," walked the carpet in a flowing red dress with a unique neckline and a thigh-high slit. The actress accessorized the look with a diamond ring, bracelet and earrings.

The host of the evening, comedian Nikki Glaser, stunned on the red carpet in a strapless brown dress with a rose detail on the hip, topping off the look with dangle earrings and brown heels.