Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser mocks Diddy, Ben Affleck in opening monologue

Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez nominated at 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Golden Globes, watch out – Nikki Glaser is here to host.

Glaser, 40, opened the show with a nod to weight-loss medication, announcing it was "Ozempic's biggest night."

While on stage live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Glaser commended Zendaya for her role in "Challengers," which follows the tennis ace in a love triangle with her husband and ex-boyfriend.

Comedian Nikki Glaser wears sparkling silver dress at the Golden Globes

Comedian Nikki Glaser joked about Diddy and Ben Affleck in her Golden Globes opening monologue. (Rich Polk)

"That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card," Glaser said. "I know … I'm upset too. The after party isn't going to be as good."

She joked that Stanley Tucci would have to host now. "No baby oil this year, just olive oil," Glaser said.

On March 25, Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

Nikki Glaser at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in a brown dress.

Nikki Glaser walked the red carpet before hosting the 82nd Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sean Diddy Combs wears white cardigan

Sean "Diddy" Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in the indictment unsealed in September. (Munawar Hosain)

During the search, authorities allegedly seized various "Freak Off" supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, according to the federal indictment.

While rattling off the names of nominated films, a top star was thrown into Glaser's mix, too.

"'Wicked,' ‘Queer,’ ‘Nightbitch’ … These are not just words Ben Affleck yells when he orgasms," Glaser said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August after two years of marriage. (Christopher Polk)

Affleck is in the midst of a divorce from his second wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Prior to the show, Glaser reminisced on 22 years of hard work in the industry to get to the place she is today.

"I started out on ‘Last Comic Standing’ when I was in college," Glaser told CBS before detailing her shows with MTV and Comedy Central.

Comedian Nikki Glaser holds a microphone on stage at Golden Globe Awards

Glaser also took a jab at Ben Affleck. (Rich Polk)

It was previous Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais who gave her crucial advice about hosting.

"You're gonna do great," she remembered Gervais saying. "You're not one of them."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

