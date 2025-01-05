Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser mocks Diddy, Ben Affleck in opening monologue

Golden Globes, watch out – Nikki Glaser is here to host.

Glaser, 40, opened the show with a nod to weight-loss medication, announcing it was "Ozempic's biggest night."

While on stage live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Glaser commended Zendaya for her role in "Challengers," which follows the tennis ace in a love triangle with her husband and ex-boyfriend.

"That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card," Glaser said. "I know … I'm upset too. The after party isn't going to be as good."

She joked that Stanley Tucci would have to host now. "No baby oil this year, just olive oil," Glaser said.

On March 25, Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb's homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

During the search, authorities allegedly seized various "Freak Off" supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, according to the federal indictment.

While rattling off the names of nominated films, a top star was thrown into Glaser's mix, too.

"'Wicked,' ‘Queer,’ ‘Nightbitch’ … These are not just words Ben Affleck yells when he orgasms," Glaser said.

Affleck is in the midst of a divorce from his second wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Prior to the show, Glaser reminisced on 22 years of hard work in the industry to get to the place she is today.

"I started out on ‘Last Comic Standing’ when I was in college," Glaser told CBS before detailing her shows with MTV and Comedy Central.

It was previous Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais who gave her crucial advice about hosting.

"You're gonna do great," she remembered Gervais saying. "You're not one of them."