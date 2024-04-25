Expand / Collapse search
'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner's daughter says family is experiencing 'rage and cruelty' since surprise split

The 'Golden Bachelor' couple is divorcing after 3 months of marriage

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
‘Golden Bachelor’ stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist share how their wedding is a ‘family event’ Video

‘Golden Bachelor’ stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist share how their wedding is a ‘family event’

"The Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner and fiancee Theresa Nist explained how they are involving their family members in their "Golden Wedding."

Although "The Golden Bachelor" finale ended with a love story, things quickly went up in flames.

Gerry Turner's daughter is condemning the hate her family has received since Turner and his bride, Theresa Nist, announced they were divorcing three months after tying the knot on national television.

Angie Turner, one of Gerry's two daughters whom he shared with his late wife Toni, voiced her concerns on social media, noting that while the split has been obviously shocking to the public, the response has been difficult to navigate.

Gerry Turner in a tuxedo hugs his bride Theresa Nist in a wedding dress split Gerry Turners daughters in blue dresses holding flowers

Gerry Turner's daughter Angie says the family has been subjected to "rage and cruelty" since her dad and Theresa Nist announced their divorce just three months after getting married. (Getty Images)

"It’s no surprise the news of my Dad and Theresa choosing to split has sparked a range of emotions and opinions," she wrote to her Instagram. "I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!"

"What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with," she revealed.

Angie Turner, Jen Woolston, Jennie Young all in blue dresses speak at Theresa and Gerry's wedding

The daughters of Gerry Turner, Angie Turner, left, and Jennie Young, stand behind Theresa Nist's daughter, Jen Woolston, at their parents' wedding. (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

"My Dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else. I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings."

"To all those that have chosen to show my dad, Theresa and our family love and compassion…Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner of the 'Golden Bachelor' hold hands in the air after getting married

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married on national television in January, only to announce their divorce in April. (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Little is known about the couple's quick split, other than what the couple shared themselves during an appearance on "Good Morning America" earlier this month.  

Turner explained, "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to -- dissolve our marriage."

Turner currently resides in Indiana while Nist lives in New Jersey. The couple had previously spoken about relocating to South Carolina together.

Theresa Nist in a white dress sits next to Gerry Turner at "After the Final Rose"

Gerry Turner shared that, given their living situations and other factors, he and Theresa Nist recognized the best thing to do was go their separate ways. (john Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images)

Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

The couple reiterated that previous allegations made by a supposed ex-girlfriend of Turner's did not contribute to the demise of their relationship.

Gerry Turner in a dark suit smiles as he arrives arrives at TV studio

Gerry Turner's ex made unfavorable allegations about him in an expose from The Hollywood Reporter. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

Before the highly anticipated finale in December, The Hollywood Reporter highlighted inconsistencies in Turner's portrayal on the reality show, predominately about his employment history and dating life.

At the time, Turner addressed many of the unfavorable allegations made against him, mostly by a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend. He said there was "just enough truth" in the article to make it elicit the negative reaction it has

