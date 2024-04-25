'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner's daughter says family is experiencing 'rage and cruelty' since surprise split

Although "The Golden Bachelor" finale ended with a love story, things quickly went up in flames.

Gerry Turner's daughter is condemning the hate her family has received since Turner and his bride, Theresa Nist, announced they were divorcing three months after tying the knot on national television.

Angie Turner, one of Gerry's two daughters whom he shared with his late wife Toni, voiced her concerns on social media, noting that while the split has been obviously shocking to the public, the response has been difficult to navigate.

'GOLDEN BACHELOR' STARS GERRY TURNER AND THERESA NIST DIVORCING 3 MONTHS AFTER TELEVISED WEDDING

"It’s no surprise the news of my Dad and Theresa choosing to split has sparked a range of emotions and opinions," she wrote to her Instagram. "I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!"

"What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with," she revealed.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"My Dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else. I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings."

"To all those that have chosen to show my dad, Theresa and our family love and compassion…Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Little is known about the couple's quick split, other than what the couple shared themselves during an appearance on "Good Morning America" earlier this month.

Turner explained, "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to -- dissolve our marriage."

Turner currently resides in Indiana while Nist lives in New Jersey. The couple had previously spoken about relocating to South Carolina together.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

The couple reiterated that previous allegations made by a supposed ex-girlfriend of Turner's did not contribute to the demise of their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before the highly anticipated finale in December, The Hollywood Reporter highlighted inconsistencies in Turner's portrayal on the reality show, predominately about his employment history and dating life.