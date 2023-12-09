'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner and fiancée Theresa Nist attend holiday party together in New Jersey

Despite rumors running rampant about the "Golden Bachelor," Gerry Turner and his pick for the final rose, Theresa Nist, are still going strong.

Last night, Turner posted a photo of himself with Nist and another man at a holiday party. He captioned the photo, "People in New Jersey are AWESOME. And they know how to throw a party. Thanks TFS."

TFS is Nist's place of employment. Located in Lincroft, New Jersey, it is a business that works in wealth management. "TFS" stands for Tomorrow's Financial Services.

Nist's job title is Senior Compliance & Operations Liaison, and according to her bio on the company's website, she has over 20 years of experience in the field and got started in her career "by trading her own account successfully, which gave her a great love of and appreciation for the markets."

Despite recent talks of the couple making a move to South Carolina, where Nist's son lives, it appears that at least for the moment, she is still living and working in New Jersey.

Earlier this month, scandal marred the "Golden Bachelor" finale. The day before the episode aired that showed Turner proposing to Nist, an article from The Hollywood Reporter was released that claimed he'd had a secret girlfriend, despite saying on the show that he hadn't seriously dated since his wife died in 2017.

A woman who took the pseudonym Carolyn in the story alleged that she started seeing Turner a month after his wife's death. They dated for 10 months before living together for nearly two years, the publication stated after speaking to Carolyn, her friends at the time, text messages apparently from Turner and "other documents," including mail she shared that was addressed to her and sent to his address.

She said they broke up in 2019 after, when preparing to go to his high school reunion, he told her "I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that," referring to ten pounds she'd gained due to stress. After the breakup, while she was moving out, she fell down the stairs. The fall required a hospital visit and surgery the next day, and in the report, she claimed that Turner "accused her of using the fall as an excuse to prolong her stay and suggested that she was planning to sue him for causing the injury."

In an interview with Katie Couric, Turner addressed these allegations, saying "I wanna focus on what's going on now. The important thing for me is where I'm at today. And looking back on those things, to me, is no benefit."

Earlier this week, "Golden Bachelor" runner-up Leslie Fhima appeared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, and she also made some unflattering claims about Turner.

Fhima said she was "blindsided" when Nist was chosen over her because she'd been "100 percent certain" that she was going to receive the final rose.

"He made plans with me for [the] future," she stated. "Kind of like, 'Save the date, this is what we're going to do. I can't wait for us. Two more days and we'll be done with this. We'll be together, start our life.' Did he say, ‘Will you marry me’ in there? No. But he all but said that."

"I don't respect what he did," Fhima said later. "It started with [second runner-up] Faith and then me a little more because I went to Costa Rica and did all that. I feel like he used 'I love you' too much... He hurt me."

