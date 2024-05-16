Glen Powell’s parents crash Texas movie screening to troll him

Glen Powell's parents trolled their son on the red carpet at a showing of his new movie "Hit Man."

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old actor attended a special screening of the film and was also inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

However, his mother and father, Cyndy Powell and Glen Powell Sr., stole the show on the red carpet as they held up cardboard signs poking fun at their son behind his back while he posed for photos.

Cyndy's sign read, "Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen" while Glen Sr.'s sign was emblazoned with "It’s never gonna happen."

Powell appeared to take his parents' antics in stride as he was photographed beaming and laughing while standing in front of the signs.

In one image, the "Top Gun: Maverick" star raised his arms and smiled as his parents brandished their signs on either side of him.

While at the screening, Powell shared his reaction to his parents' stunt during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Well, my family — always, my mom and my dad — are known for kind of trolling me a bit," he said. Powell explained that the sayings on the signs were inspired by mean posts on X that fans wrote about him.

"I don't read tweets, but my parents read tweets, so if you're talking s---, know that my parents are reading those tweets," the actor told ET.

"They thought that was going to be a funny idea, so I loved it," he added. "Even though they troll me, they support me in every way."

Powell starred alongside Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Sanjay Rao and Retta in "Hit Man," which he also co-wrote and co-produced with director Richard Linklater.

In March, the Austin Film Society announced that they were inducting Powell, who hails from Austin, into the Texas Film Hall of Fame at the film's screening.

While on stage accepting the honor, Powell became emotional as he thanked his parents for their support.

"It's an incredible thing to have amazing parents," he said.

Powell also noted that his parents enjoy sharing the spotlight with him.

"They cameo in every movie I do," he said, adding that Cyndy and Glen St. had made their first cameo appearance in his debut film "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over."

In a December appearance on "The Tonight Show," Powell joked about his parents making cameos in films as he pointed out their brief appearance in his romantic comedy with Sydney Sweeney, "Anyone But You."

"At first they were like really excited for me to get new roles and stuff," Powell said. "Now all they're concerned about is what they are gonna do in the movie."

"It's like there's a nepo-baby, they're more like nepo-mommy and nepo-daddy," he quipped.