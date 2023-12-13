Glen Powell says he ‘almost died’ while stripping naked in front of Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell nearly died filming a risqué nude scene.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" star bared it all with his co-star Sydney Sweeney in the new film "Anyone but You" and the scene ended up being quite dangerous.

"Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either," Powell told Variety. "Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it was all worth it."

Powell, 35, explained that Sweeney, 26, pulled out a large spider from inside his pants as he stripped naked in front of her for the scene.

"You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that," Powell added.

During their movie premiere, Sweeney continued to reflect on the scandalous situation where things got up close and personal between the co-stars.

"There’s the spider itself, which actually bit me, and that was a whole thing," Sweeney noted. "And then we have the part of Glen bending over and me checking to see if there are more spiders."

"I’m very acquainted with Glen now."

While the two appeared close on and off-screen, Powell recently debunked affair rumors with his co-star Sweeney.

"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," Powell told Men’s Health in an interview published last month for its December issue. "But what I'm realizing now is that's just a part of this gig now."

The rumors began after Powell and Sweeney were cast as romantic leads in "Anyone But You" and were fueled by them acting friendly at press appearances. He also broke up with girlfriend Gigi Paris.

Sweeney is engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino.

Powell told the magazine that dating has become more complicated since "Top Gun: Maverick" raised him to a new level of fame, and any potential girlfriend would have to be "down for that adventure" as his career takes off.

"When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay," he said. "And you gotta chase this while you got it. And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It's a lot to deal with. Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with."