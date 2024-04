Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Sydney Sweeney may be one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars, but some people don't see the appeal.

Longtime film producer Carol Baum attended a screening of her 1988 movie "Dead Ringers" at the Jacob Burns Film Center in New York, and in a discussion following the film, she reportedly took the opportunity to slam Sweeney for both her looks and her talent.

"There's an actress who everybody loves now — Sydney Sweeney," Baum said, per the Daily Mail. "I don't get Sydney Sweeney."

The producer said that she'd recently watched "Anyone But You," the popular film starring Sweeney, on a plane, explaining, "I wanted to know who she is and why everybody's talking about her. I watched this unwatchable movie — sorry to people who love this movie — [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other."

Baum, who also works as a professor at USC, continued, "I said to my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?'"

She said that "nobody had an answer" to her question.

Sweeney and Baum did not return Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Baum has worked as a film producer since the '80s, helping to make movies like "Father of the Bride" and "Fly Away Home."

Sweeney got her start as a child actor, earning her first acting credits as a preteen. She's worked steadily since then, but experienced her breakout role with the TV series "Euphoria," which began airing in 2019. She's also received a considerable amount of attention for "Anyone But You," the romantic comedy in which she co-stars with Glen Powell.

Fans of the actress took to social media to speak out against Baum's comments, with one person writing on X, "The style of acting is up to one’s interpretation but saying sydney sweeney isn’t pretty has got to be a joke."

"I’ve never heard of this ‘producer,’" another person commented. "Sydney is hotter than most. And she was great on SNL."

One comment read, "It is hard to say who is truly a good actor, so maybe you can argue that. But to say she is not pretty is crazy. This girl is gorgeous. Her body and hair are close to perfection. Even if you did not think she was very pretty, she is nowhere near ugly."

Another person said, "Clearly a deranged statement. This woman is incredibly beautiful."

"I feel like Sydney Sweeneys hotness is one of the few thing most Americans agree on right now," an X user joked.

Sweeney has been nominated for several awards for her acting. She has been nominated for Emmys for her work in "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus," and "Anyone But You" earned her a nomination for comedy movie star at the People's Choice Awards earlier this year.