'Top Gun: Maverick' star Glen Powell addresses affair rumors with co-star Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell literally bared all this week in a new interview in which he also addressed the rumors he and costar Sydney Sweeney secretly dated.

"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," the "Top Gun: Maverick" star told Men’s Health in an interview published Tuesday for its December issue. "But what I'm realizing now is that's just a part of this gig now."

The rumors began after Powell and Sweeney were cast as romantic leads in the upcoming rom-com "Anyone But You" and were fueled by them acting friendly at press appearances and him breaking up with girlfriend Gigi Paris.

Sweeney is engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino.

‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ STAR GLEN POWELL EXPLAINS THE CRUDE ADVICE TOM CRUISE GAVE HIM

Powell told the magazine dating has become more complicated since "Top Gun: Maverick" raised him to a new level of fame, and any potential girlfriend would have to be "down for that adventure" as his career takes off.

"When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay," he said. "And you gotta chase this while you got it. And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It's a lot to deal with. Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with."

He said dating after "Top Gun" can be tricky.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"If you talk to a girl or something like that, and you're like, ‘We have a really great connection, we're having a really great interaction,' and then they ask you for a selfie, it's like, ‘Oh,'" he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Powell said he also prefers to shuffle between LA; Austin, Texas, where his family lives; and any other city where he’s shooting a film.

"I just don’t think drinking the water of any one place for too long is healthy," he joked.

But he does have one steady love, his dog Brisket.

"I needed to put love into something," he said of the rescue puppy he adopted when he was at a "low" point. "I saw Brisket's face and fell in love."

The "Hidden Figures" actor also explained how "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star Tom Cruise helped him get into character for his breakout role as Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We would watch movies and talk about certain actors," Powell said of his time with Cruise, 61, a producer on the film. "He was like, ‘You, as a person, are very apologetic. You don’t want to hurt people, you want to treat people well. You apologize even when you don’t need to. You can’t have any of that in your eyes.’"