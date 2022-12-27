Expand / Collapse search
'Glass Onion' director Rian Johnson is 'pissed off' that 'Knives Out' had to be in the Netflix movie's title

Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick are among the stars of the 2022 movie

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" director Rian Johnson wanted to keep "Knives Out" out of the 2022 movie's title and was "pissed off" he had to include it, saying the two movies can stand on their own. 

In an interview with The Atlantic, Johnson discussed his thoughts on the movie's title. 

"I’ve tried hard to make them self-contained," Johnson said. "Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have ‘A Knives Out Mystery’ in the title. You know? I want it to just be called ‘Glass Onion.'"

Daniel Crag played Benoit Blanc in "Knives Out" and in "Glass Onion."

Daniel Crag played Benoit Blanc in "Knives Out" and in "Glass Onion." (Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Netflix)

DANIEL CRAIG ON HIS CHARACTER'S GAY RELATIONSHIP IN ‘KNIVES OUT’ SEQUEL: ‘IT’S NORMAL'

Even though the movie is technically a sequel to the original 2019 film "Knives Out," Daniel Craig is the only character from the first movie to return for the second as detective Benoit Blanc. 

The new ensemble includes Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe and others.

"I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series. But, also, the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time. But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling," Johnson said of the second film. 

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" introduced an almost entirely new cast from the first film, including Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Monáe.

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" introduced an almost entirely new cast from the first film, including Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Monáe. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" was released on Netflix in December after a brief limited theater release in November. 

"I’d love it to be [in theaters] longer; I’d love it to be in more theaters," Johnson said. "But also, I appreciate that Netflix has done this because this was a huge effort on their part — and the theater chains — to reach across the aisle and make this happen. I’m hoping it does really well, so we can demonstrate that they can complement each other."

