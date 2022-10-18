'Knives Out' director confirms Daniel Craig's character is 'obviously queer'

"Knives Out" director Rian Johnson has confirmed speculation about one of the film franchise's titular players: that Daniel Craig's character, Benoit Blanc, is queer.

During a press conference at the London Film Festival, Johnson addressed the speculation after he was asked about a scene in which Benoit appeared to have a live-in male lover.

"Yes, obviously he is," the director simply told press.

"There's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," Johnson continued.

Craig himself then chimed in, joking, "No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is the sequel to the 2019 film "Knives Out" and features an ensemble cast.

Natasha Lyonne, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson also star, while Hugh Grant, Yo-Yo Ma, and the late Angela Lansbury are credited as playing themselves.

The anticipated sequel is slated to hit theaters Nov. 23.