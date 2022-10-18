'Knives Out' director confirms Daniel Craig's character is 'obviously queer'
The next film in the franchise is set for release next month
"Knives Out" director Rian Johnson has confirmed speculation about one of the film franchise's titular players: that Daniel Craig's character, Benoit Blanc, is queer.
During a press conference at the London Film Festival, Johnson addressed the speculation after he was asked about a scene in which Benoit appeared to have a live-in male lover.
"Yes, obviously he is," the director simply told press.
"There's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," Johnson continued.
Craig himself then chimed in, joking, "No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is the sequel to the 2019 film "Knives Out" and features an ensemble cast.
Natasha Lyonne, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson also star, while Hugh Grant, Yo-Yo Ma, and the late Angela Lansbury are credited as playing themselves.
The anticipated sequel is slated to hit theaters Nov. 23.