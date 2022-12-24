Kate Hudson reveals her family's 'fun, silly' holiday tradition

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are sharing a glimpse into their holiday traditions.

In an interview with People magazine, Hudson shared that her and her fiancé play a game during the Christmas season. "[A] Fujikawa tradition is we put a gift card in a big thing, a huge ball wrapped with newspaper and there are things within it," she told the outlet.

"We do a song, we pass the ball around really fast, and then you have to tear it apart as fast as you can until the song comes on again. It's a really fun, silly tradition, and everybody's screaming," Hudson continued.

Hudson and Fujikawa share their daughter, Rani Rose, 4. Hudson is also mom to Bingham Bellamy, 11, who she shares with Matt Bellamy. Her oldest son, Ryder Robinson, 18, she shares with Chris Robinson.

KATE HUDSON SAYS HER THREE CHILDREN ‘JUST GO NUTS’ OVER ‘REALLY WILD’ CHRISTMAS TRADITION

The "Almost Famous" actress revealed that every single, Santa Claus make a visit at her home.

"Santa Claus will always show up at our house," she said. "I can't believe it, but he always ends up there. It's just wild how that happens."

Hudson noted that her family always leaves out milk and cookies for Kris Kringle, but sometimes they add a few non-traditional treats for him.

KATE HUDSON SAYS FAMOUS PARENTS GOLDIE HAWN, KURT RUSSELL WANTED TO HAVE ‘THE BEST FAMILY’

"We always put out our cookies and milk," the actress said. "But Santa sometimes comes early and leaves us notes and asks us to leave certain things because he knows how good we are at changing it up. Some years Santa wanted rum and coke and licorice. Some years he wants a hot tea and banana bread. It just depends on how Santa's feeling and what time it is."

Earlier this month, Hudson revealed to E! News that her children go "wild" over Santa’s visit every year.

"'The Night Before Christmas' — every night we read the book. And Santa knows. … Usually when the kids are going to sleep, Santa shows up, and it's really wild because the kids can't believe it," Hudson told the outlet.

"And the kids just go nuts. So, they go right to sleep."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last month, the "Fool's Gold" actress opened up about amicably co-parenting her three children with their three different fathers.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it," the Academy Award nominee told The Sunday Times.

"The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.

"I’m not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage. I’d like to be able to grow intimately with my partner for a long time, but I also don’t have rose-colored glasses on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I’m also practical, so, one day at a time," Hudson added. "I work really hard at relationships because I like them. My parents have done an amazing job of continuing that dance."

Hudson was referring to her mother Goldie Hawn, 77, and her partner of 39 years, Kurt Russell, 71. Though Hudson is the biological daughter of Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, 73, the actress has said that she considers Russell to be her father.