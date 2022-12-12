Daniel Craig on his character's gay relationship in 'Knives Out' sequel: 'It's normal'

Daniel Craig is back as Detective Benoit Blanc for the "Knives Out" sequel and fans will learn a bit more about the detective's personal life this time around.

In the Netflix film, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Mr. Blanc's sexuality is questioned, after it's mentioned that he lives with another man.

"It’s normal. But we don’t want to make a song and dance out of it," Craig says, of his character being queer to The Sunday Times.

When asked in October at the London Film Festival whether Craig's character was queer or not, director of the film Rian Johnson simply stated, "Yes, he obviously is."

"It just feels right," Craig said of his character's sexuality.

"You are supposed to reflect life. And that [gay] relationship reflects people in my life," he explained.

Johnson added, "It just made sense to Daniel and me… We didn’t want to be coy or cute about it. We just wanted it to be a fact of the character."

The film also stars Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton, among many others.

A third movie is already in the works with Netflix.

In the new interview, Craig also talked about what films he wants to make in the future. "I want to make people laugh – it’s cathartic. Or else we’re screwed. And to make art is a political act, but I don’t want to ram things down throats. I am a political animal, but don’t want to thrust it in my work. I don’t think that’s my job."

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" starts streaming on Netflix on Dec. 23.