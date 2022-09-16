Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady.

The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.

The mother-daughter outing on Thursday comes as rumors swirl regarding trouble in Gisele and Tom’s marriage.

A witness shared with Page Six that Bündchen was also seen crying the day before as she was walking along the Hudson River Park and talking on the phone on Wednesday.

"Gisele was walking on her own on the West Side, crying into her mobile phone," the witness told the outlet.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bündchen and Brady are living separately while they try to work through their problems.

"Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family, and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for," a source told the outlet. "Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL, she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt."

Another insider claimed, "Gisele is upset with Tom and wants some space right now. She is getting pushed to her limit. She has always supported Tom and has been there for him, but she is over it. She doesn't think Tom has been himself lately."

Representatives for Brady and Bündchen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Brady came out of retirement in March, just two months after he announced he would be stepping away from the game. In Elle’s October cover story, Bündchen shared her concerns regarding her husband returning to the sport and how she was thrilled when he announced his retirement.

"Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told the outlet. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But, ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Brady previously admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he is grateful Bündchen spent the last 14 years making sure they had a "stable home."

"Being available to your kids is really important ... I feel like I'm so driven to succeed in football and that's taken me away from other important priorities, which are my kids, my wife," he told the outlet in May.

"She's really held it down for our family. I'm super grateful that she really committed so much of her time the last 14 years to make sure everything was so stable at home, so I could go live my dream. I look back at my parents, and my dad and mom did the same thing for me."

He shared that he felt guilty being away from his wife and kids while dedicating his life to the NFL. The couple has been married since 2009. They have two children together: son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9. Brady also has son Jack Edward, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

"I do feel, maybe, some guilt that I haven't been able to do that in the same way for my kids, but I'm doing the best I can do," Brady said. "I'm trying to be really conscious and aware of that, and then when I do have the time to spend with them, I'm really present."

In 2020, Brady appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" and said Bündchen told him she "wasn’t satisfied" with their marriage in 2018.

"A couple of years ago, she didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family," Brady said at the time.

"She felt like I would play football all season, and she would take care of the house. And then, all of a sudden, when the season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'"

Bündchen didn’t attend the Buccaneers season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Sunday, but she tweeted her support, writing, "Let's go @TomBrady ! Let's go Bucs !" The Buccaneers won 19-3.