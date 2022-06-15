Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady gushes about his 'amazing wife' Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married since 2009

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady and Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen have been married since 2009, and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback gave her credit for how she’s been able to manage their family.

"I think, without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing," Brady told People magazine. "It takes an amazing partnership to do it."

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen (Getty Images)

The two have a son, Benjamin, and a daughter Vivian

Bündchen is also the stepmom of Brady and ex-wife Bridget Moynahan's son Jack.

Gisele Bündchen walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Hollywood Nov. 16, 2006. 

Gisele Bündchen walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Hollywood Nov. 16, 2006.  (Reuters)

"I have an amazing wife who's always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family," the 44-year-old said of his wife. "She's a good influence on me. She's been a great influence on me for a long time. She's just a great woman."

Brady is entering his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his 23rd overall. He arguably put together his best season in 2021 with a league-leading 43 touchdown passes and 5,316 passing yards. The Buccaneers finished two games short of making their second consecutive Super Bowl.

Brady briefly called it quits but decided to return for another season about a month later. 

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion" May 6, 2019, in New York City.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion" May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

He will be 45 by the time he takes his first snap in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. 

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.