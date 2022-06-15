Tom Brady gushes about his 'amazing wife' Gisele Bündchen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady and Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bündchen have been married since 2009, and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback gave her credit for how she’s been able to manage their family.

"I think, without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing," Brady told People magazine. "It takes an amazing partnership to do it."

The two have a son, Benjamin, and a daughter Vivian.

Bündchen is also the stepmom of Brady and ex-wife Bridget Moynahan's son Jack.

"I have an amazing wife who's always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family," the 44-year-old said of his wife. "She's a good influence on me. She's been a great influence on me for a long time. She's just a great woman."

Brady is entering his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his 23rd overall. He arguably put together his best season in 2021 with a league-leading 43 touchdown passes and 5,316 passing yards. The Buccaneers finished two games short of making their second consecutive Super Bowl.

Brady briefly called it quits but decided to return for another season about a month later.

He will be 45 by the time he takes his first snap in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.