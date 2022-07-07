Expand / Collapse search
A model's life: Iconic Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen owned the catwalk for years

Bombshell beauty Gisele Bündchen is a Vogue superstar and wife of NFL legend Tom Brady

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
  • Young Gisele Bündchen walking Alexander McQueen in 1998
    Image 1 of 10

    Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen was discovered at a McDonalds in São Paulo, according to Vogue. Here she is photographed walking the Alexander McQueen runway show in 1998. She is one of the most well-known, top-earning supermodels in the industry. (Getty Images)

  • Gisele Bündchen walking Valentino Runway
    Image 2 of 10

    In 1996, Bündchen moved to New York City. She appeared on the cover of Brazilian Vogue in 1997. In 1999, she was awarded "Model of the Year" by Vogue and VH1. (Getty Images)

  • Gisele Bündchen walking Victoria’s Secret in 2005
    Image 3 of 10

    From 2000 to 2007, Gisele Bündchen was the face of Victoria’s Secret. Here is the 5’11" model photographed in 2005 at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Getty Images)

  • Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady at the Met Gala in 2008
    Image 4 of 10

    Gisele Bündchen met her now-husband Tom Brady in 2006. He was the quarterback for the New England Patriots at the time. (Getty Images)

  • Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen in 2009
    Image 5 of 10

    On February 26, 2009, Bündchen and Brady married in a small ceremony in Santa Monica, California. Later, they had a second wedding in Costa Rica. Here the couple is photographed at the 2009 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Getty Images)

  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with son Benjamin Rein Brady
    Image 6 of 10

    Bündchen and Brady have two children together, Benjamin Rein Brady and Vivian Lake Brady. They also co-parent Brady's son John "Jack" Edward with his ex Bridget Moynahan. (Getty Images)

  • Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen after the 2021 Super Bowl
    Image 7 of 10

    Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady after he won Super Bowl LV in 2021. (Getty Images)

  • Twin sisters Gisele Bündchen and Patricia Nonnenmacher Bundchen
    Image 8 of 10

    Gisele Bündchen grew up with five sisters, including fraternal twin, Patricia Nonnenmacher Bündchen. Here she is with her sister at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2010. (Getty Images)

  • Supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the 2019 Met Gala
    Image 9 of 10

    Gisele Bündchen in stunning Dior Couture at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion." (Getty Images)

  • Gisele Bündchen book
    Image 10 of 10

    Bündchen wrote New York Times Best Seller, "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life." In it, she discusses Tom Brady, her family, and life as a supermodel and philanthropist. (Getty Images)

