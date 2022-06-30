Expand / Collapse search
Bradley Cooper
Published

Howard Stern chooses Bradley Cooper as his potential presidential running mate

Stern announced he was running for president on his SiriusXM show

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Howard Stern has chosen his running mate.

Stern admitted that he has already locked in his running mate days after revealing his presidential aspirations on his SiriusXM show "The Howard Stern Show."

"I have some exciting news I'd like to share with you," Stern told the audience, People magazine reported.

The radio show went on to explain he had been texting back and forth with an unnamed individual he was interested in being his right-hand man when he runs for president.

Howard Stern announced Bradley Cooper will be his running mate.

"You wanna know what he said?" Stern continued. "'Done. Done. Done.' In other words, 'I'm in.' It's exciting."

"'I'm in, but, you know, I'm another white male,'" Stern further recalled the person saying. "And I said, 'You know, I appreciate you saying that, but I believe you'd be such an asset to the ticket that I think people will understand,' "

Stern went on to reveal the person is Bradley Cooper.

The radio personality explained that Cooper would "bring in the female vote like you wouldn't believe."

Howard Stern believes Bradley Cooper will help bring in the female vote.

Howard Stern believes Bradley Cooper will help bring in the female vote. (AP)

It is unclear if Stern actually does plan to run for president in 2024.

Stern announced he would have to run for president in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now," the SiriusXM host said Monday on the "The Howard Stern Show."

Stern has thrown his hat into the political arena in the past. In 1994, he ran in New York’s gubernatorial race. 

Howard Stern ran as a libertarian in New York's gubernatorial race in 1994.

Howard Stern ran as a libertarian in New York's gubernatorial race in 1994. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

