Tom Brady admits to failures, talks co-parenting with Gisele Bündchen following divorce

Tom Brady praised his and his ex-wife's parenting skills following the couple's bombshell divorce.

The retired NFL quarterback opened up about what is important for his kids along with dealing with failure as he navigates life as a single dad. Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced after 13 years of marriage. The couple shares two kids, Benjamin and Vivian.

For Brady, giving his kids a "real solid base and foundation" was important. "And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we're just gonna keep doing it," he told Entertainment Tonight.

"We're never a finished product. The kids aren't finished products," Brady added. "At the end of the day, we're learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with."

Brady admitted he doesn't have a "guidebook" to life, and still sometimes finds himself in a new situation at age 45.

"You don't know how to say always the appropriate thing or the right thing, but the only thing you can do for your kids is to try and say, 'All right, guys, this is kinda the way that it's worked for me, and the things that I've learned from, and now it's up to you, you gotta take it,'" Brady explained. "'Now, you've got choices outside of the house ... go out there and do well in the community, respect everyone, respect others. Go out there and make a contribution and find something you love to do. Bring a positive attitude.'"

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback noted that failure and "adversities" are what we are defined by.

"We're all gonna fail. We're all gonna have adversities in life, and I think you're defined a lot by your adversities because those are the things in the end that challenge you to grow the most," Brady noted when asked what advice he'd give his children.

"I mean, life has its ups and downs, professionally, and there's different things that happen in your life personally, and you just gotta continue to understand them emotionally, intellectually, and then as you move forward, try not to make the same mistakes. And just try to keep growing and become a better person by all your different actions."

Brady and Bündchen officially announced their divorce in separate Instagram posts at the end of October.

The former NFL quarterback and the supermodel had been the subject of divorce rumors since the start of the 2022 season.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen added, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

The couple's two children have been spending time with both sets of parents and Brady revealed they have some fun travel plans for the summer.

Brady took the kids to Disneyland to celebrate the end of school, and Benjamin and Vivian will spend some time in Brazil with their mom before traveling to Europe with the NFL star.

"They got lots of good plans," he told People magazine. "These kids have a really good summer lined up."

"It's interesting because there's so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it's always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil," Brady explained.

Along with his children with Bündchen, Brady also shares a son with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

