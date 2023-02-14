Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady
Published

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share Valentine's Day messages after divorce

The 7-time Super Bowl champion and Brazilian model shared photos with their children and dogs to celebrate Valentine's Day

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Despite finalizing their divorce in October, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are still spreading the love on Valentine's Day.

The 7-time Super Bowl Champion, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time, shared a quote by Sadhguru which reads, "Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion."

Following the quote on his Instagram story, Brady shared several photos of his children and animals.

The first two photos featured Brady's children with Bündchen, Benjamin and Vivian. 

For their first Valentine's Day post-divorce, both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took to social media to share messages about love.

For their first Valentine's Day post-divorce, both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took to social media to share messages about love. (Phillip Faraone/Daniele Venturelli )

TOM BRADY HAPPY HE'S RETIRED AFTER DROPPING UNDERWEAR SELIFE: 'I'D HAVE GOTTEN A LOT OF S---'

The first shot featured 10-year-old Vivian sitting in the sand at the beach. Brady captioned the photo "The Sweetest." Another photo showcased the siblings hugging each other with the caption "True Love."

Tom Brady shared photos of his two children with Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin and Vivian, to his Instagram story, with captions including "The Sweetest" and "True Love."

Brady also posted photos of his eldest son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. He was pictured with two dogs. 

The first photo showed 15-year-old Jack petting family dog Lua, while another showed him holding a white-color pup and was captioned, "HVD."

Tom Brady posted two photos of his eldest son Jack to his Instagram story for Valentine's Day.

Bündchen went a similar direction in her post for Valentine's Day, mentioning her beloved animals.

"Pure love," she wrote beneath a slideshow of photos with two dogs. "I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

The first photo showed the supermodel leaning over to give dog Lua attention, while the other two photos showcased Bündchen showering Lua and Fluffy with kisses.

The former couple, who were married for 13 years, have referenced one another on social media in the past, most recently when Brady announced his retirement from the NFL two weeks ago.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen wrote with a praying hands emoji, underneath Brady's tearful video revealing he was hanging up his cleats.

Giselle Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced after 13 years of marriage. 

Upon announcing their divorce, both Brady and Bündchen stressed the importance of protecting their children.

Brady wrote in part, "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

His sentiments were echoed, with Bündchen writing to her Instagram story, "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve." 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

