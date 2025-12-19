Gisele Bündchen secretly marries jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente have tied the knot months after welcoming their baby boy.

Bündchen and Valente filed a marriage license in Miami-Dade County on Dec. 1. They cited their marriage location as Surfside, Florida, and their wedding date as Dec. 3.

According to TMZ, the couple had a small wedding with only close friends and family in attendance.

Valente first came into the picture as a jiu-jitsu instructor for Bündchen and her son, Benny. Bündchen's own interest in jiu-jitsu was originally spurred on by her son.

Having been referred to the Valente Brothers academy through a friend, the supermodel told Dust magazine in 2022, "I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction. I thought he might be interested in this."

The Brazilian beauty started studying jiu-jitsu herself in December 2021. "Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself," she said. "But when I brought [Benny] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense."

After spending time as friends, Bündchen and Valente's relationship reportedly turned romantic in June 2023.

"First, their relationship was teacher/student. Then… they became friends. And eventually, way after she was already divorced and she had no commitment to Tom Brady, something else started," a source previously told Fox News Digital of how their relationship progressed.

The source added that Valente is an extremely charismatic person with "a great sense of humor" who is "very intelligent, very loving, he’s just a good person," noting that "he loves kids."

The supermodel began dating Valente roughly seven months after finalizing her divorce with Tom Brady.

News broke that Bündchen and Valente welcomed their son in February.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, in separate Instagram posts.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote at the time. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen wrote, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

