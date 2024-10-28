Gisele Bündchen reportedly pregnant with boyfriend Joaquim: What to know about her children with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, according to a report.

On Monday, a source told People magazine: "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."

Bündchen began dating Valente, a jiu jitsu instructor, in June 2023, roughly seven months after her divorce with Tom Brady was finalized.

Bündchen and Brady share son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. Since finalizing their divorce in Oct. 2022, the former couple has prioritized co-parenting their two children. Brady is also dad to son Jack, 17, with Bridget Moynahan; Bündchen has called herself a "bonus mom" to Jack.

In March, Bündchen made comments on some challenges she has faced since entering a co-parenting relationship with the retired NFL star.

"I think, you know, there’s easier days than other[s], but I think, you know, it's amazing that the kids — they're super smart children," she joked on ABC'S "Impact x Nightline" with Robin Roberts at the time.

"They know what they can get away with. So I think it's natural that [they have] different rules and then kids just adapt. And they're gonna try to do what they want, and I can only control what I do," she explained. "I think, for me, now it's really about the balance."

" Tom has time with them and I have time with them, which I think is amazing," she said of their custody agreement. Bündchen believes that the split time has been "more enriching" for the children. "They get to learn from two different worlds and that's wonderful for them."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar earlier this year, the Brazilian-born beauty alluded to her and Brady's different parenting styles. Speaking about the starkly different circumstances in which she and her children were raised, Bündchen wants to ensure they have skills to thrive on their own.

"‘The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life,’" she admitted she's told her children. "‘If you’re not learning here and now, then when and with who?’

"Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me," she said of her children, who go back and forth between their parents.

In June, Brady spoke about co-parenting with Bündchen, admitting he thought they'd "done an amazing job."

"I think, for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly. And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation," Brady told Entertainment Tonight. "And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that.

"We're never a finished product. The kids aren't finished products. At the end of the day, we're learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with."

Benjamin, the former couple's oldest child, was born on Dec. 8, 2009. Bündchen had him in a home birth, which she previously shared that Brady was initially against.

"It was a home birth and it was funny because he didn't want me to have a home birth," she shared on ESPN+'s "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady" in Dec. 2021. "He was like, 'Absolutely not,' and I was like, 'Excuse me, you don't get to choose that, it's my body.'"

In Sept. 2023, Bündchen told People magazine that her son was following in his father's footsteps and took an interest in football. Benjamin even chose to wear No. 12 on his jersey, which was a nod to Brady.

"Benny's doing football," she told the outlet at the time. "He just started, and his first game was so nice. It was nice to go because I had all the little friends come to me and be like, 'Oh my God, I love Benny. I love Vivi. They're so nice. He helped me with this.'"

She added, "It makes me proud to see how they're all becoming their own little individual selves, but how their principles and their values are so strong. It makes me so happy to see that they're flourishing into their own beings."

Bündchen and Brady's daughter, Vivian, was born on Dec. 5, 2012. As her daughter gears up to enter her teenage years, Bündchen joked about what it's really like to raise pre-teens and teenagers on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in March.

"You wait," Bündchen joked. "I mean, it's amazing having teenagers and pre-teens, but…"

She noted that "you learn so much" when you have children around that age.

"The most important thing [is] you have to make time to have conversations, because, I think, you know, they are changing, every day is a whole new world," she said. "And it’s so important to kind of talk, it's a huge thing."

In 2012, Brady told ESPN: "I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it’s great for my boys to have a girl in the house, just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out because I can’t. She’s a beautiful little girl."

More recently, Brady told Entertainment Tonight in 2016 that his only daughter has him wrapped around his finger.

"It’s the worst — well, it’s not the worst for me, I think it’s the worst for my wife who’s trying to instill some discipline in her and I just give her whatever she wants. But isn’t that what men are supposed to do for daughters?" he said at the time.

Brady also shares son Jack, 17, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. The former couple welcomed their son in 2007, shortly after they broke up in 2006.

At the time of Jack's birth, Brady had already entered a relationship with Bündchen and told Howard Stern in 2020 that Moynahan's pregnancy shocked him.

"Next thing you know, I found out that Bridget was pregnant with our son," he said at the time. "So that was a very unique time … and it challenged me in a lot of ways, again, to grow up in a different way. It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy, and then now this guy's ex-girlfriend's pregnant."

"And it was very challenging for my son's mom, you know, because she didn't envision that either," Brady added.

In 2015, Bündchen admitted that she considered leaving Brady after learning his ex-girlfriend was pregnant.

"It was a challenging thing because here I am, I'm dating this guy, everything is great and then this happens," she said on CBS' "This Morning's Charlie Rose." "So, then I felt like I didn't know what to do… Do I just run away?"

At the time, she said she couldn't see life without Jack in it.

"I think, now, eight years later, I couldn't have asked for a sweeter bonus child," Bündchen said.

In February 2020, Gisele told her Instagram followers that she doesn't like being called Jack's "step mom."

"I like the word 'bonus mom' because I feel like it's a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life," she said at the time, according to People.

