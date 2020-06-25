Former 'Girls Next Door' star Kendra Wilkinson reveals she passed the California real estate exam: 'I did it'

Kendra Wilkinson is officially ready to sell you the house of your dreams.

The former “Girls Next Door” star and ex-girlfriend of the late Playboy maven Hugh Hefner revealed on Instagram exactly what she’s been doing in her spare time amid the coronavirus pandemic: preparing for her California real estate exam.

“What I’ve been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try,” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, attaching a photo of the letter she received marking her achivement.

“Kids n couple friends rooting for me!!! Was so nervous i couldn’t even sleep one minute but I did it and now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work.”

The 35-year-old, who finalized her divorce from former NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett in February 2019, clearly took the quarantine period to hit the reset button on her life and career, and the mother of two received stout praise for her accomplishment after sharing the exciting news.

Some fans' comments under her post urged Wilkinson to join the cast of the Netflix reality and real estate show “Selling Sunset," although the jury is still out on whether such a move is in the realm of possibility.

The Playboy centerfold became a household name when she was just 18 years old and found herself living in the Playboy Mansion alongside fellow Playmates Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt. The three models, recognized then as Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends, became stars on E!’s hit reality TV series “The Girls Next Door.”

Wilkinson would eventually leave the Mansion to live with Baskett in 2009. She maintained a positive relationship with Hefner, describing him as “family” and “an angel.”

“I had a really great experience being at the Playboy Mansion,” Wilkinson told Fox News in 2016. “Yes, of course, there was some sex involved and everything… but in my life, it was the right choice for me to make. I had a great time living there. Hef treated us really well. He gave us everything we wanted and more. He made sure we were all happy.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.