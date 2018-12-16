Kendra Wilkinson jokes about finding a New Year's kiss after Hank Baskett divorce

Kendra Wilkinson is still trying to "figure it all out" when it comes to being a single mother.

The 33-year-old reality star had a fun-filled date night with her two kids -- son Hank, 9, and daughter Alijah, 4 -- at Disney On Ice Presents "Dare To Dream" at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday night.

ET's Cassie DiLaura caught up with Wilkinson at the event, where she opened up about how she's handling her first holiday season as a single parent, and if she's holding out for a kiss under the mistletoe.

"[A kiss under the mistletoe] is the last thing on my mind. All this is just my joy right now, for myself and kids," she said with a laugh. "Hopefully by New Years I have someone. But look, if not, I won't be crying about it."

Jokingly adding, "My New Year's resolution: To have a New Year's kiss."

Right now, Wilkinson -- who filed for divorce from Hank Baskett in April -- is making sure her kids get everything they want this Christmas.

"There are a lot of holiday plans coming up," the former Playboy playmate shared. "Kicking it off at Disney on Ice is definitely a good start. We got a tree the other day. Being a newly-single mom now is a big deal and I'm still trying to figure it all out."

"Right now, it's all about the kids. Nothing beyond that point," she added. "I just want to survive the holidays, make sure the kids get everything they want and more. They deserve it."

The event was definitely a night to remember for Wilkinson's little ones, as she shared a slew of pics and videos on her social media.

"Tonight is super special for us. We wanted to get away, it's a good night and we're super excited," Wilkinson told ET. "It's extremely important to have these date nights [with my kids]. Come on, I'm probably the coolest mom on Earth right now, taking my kids here and them getting to skate with the princesses and Mickey Mouse."

Just last month, Wilkinson reflected about her life these days, telling her fans that she's "been dating myself lately. Getting to know myself and even falling in love," adding that she didn't think she needed a partner to feel whole.