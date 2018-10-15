Kendra Wilkinson says she signed her ‘last divorce paper’ from Hank Baskett: ‘I gave it all I got’

Kendra Wilkinson’s divorce is nearly finalized.

The former Playboy Playmate took to Twitter on Monday to announce that she had signed her “last divorce paper” from estranged husband, former NFL wide receiver Hank Baskett.

“Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal,” she tweeted. “I gave it all I got. Truly did. I’m beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

Wilkinson, 33, and Baskett, 35, cited irreconcilable differences when they both filed for divorce on the same day back in April after almost nine years of marriage.

Wilkinson requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children — 4-year-old daughter Alijah and 8-year-old son Hank Jr. — and elected to reinstate her maiden name.

Both parents have remained amicable towards each other and appear to be co-parenting well despite their separation. In April, they were spotted as a family taking their children to Alijah’s soccer game.

Still, the “Girls Next Door” alum found it difficult to navigate her new life as a single woman and expressed her struggles on Instagram in August.

“For the first time in my life i feel fear. I’ve never been so alone. Letting go of my past life n being able to form a new one is a brutal process,” Wilkinson wrote. “I do feel like i have to look at this as being reborn in order to truly understand when all i want to do is revive my past life.”

The former girlfriend of the late Hugh Hefner added: “Life is a blessing and we only have so much time on earth to experience the gift. I know i share my emotions with you all n i see people feel uncomfortable n i get it’s a little much but I’ve never been shy about my emotional journey.”

At the time, Wilkinson also posted a photo of herself in front of several boxes and joked about needing a man to help her clean out her garage.