Ex Hugh Hefner girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson reveals she's celibate after divorce

Kendra Wilkinson might be a single woman but that doesn’t mean she’s sleeping around.

The former star of “The Girls Next Door” posted an update about her mental and physical health on social media for her followers.

She revealed that she’s working out and eating well but is currently “celibate.”

“Working out, eating right, head up, loving life. Celibate and smiling. Forgiveness feelin good. Free of pain and full of love,” she captioned the cleavage-bearing photo.

The 33-year-old finalized her divorce from Hank Baskett in October 2018 after being together for nine years.

They both requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children: Hank IV, 9, and Alijah Mary, 4.

She previously wrote on Twitter, “Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal. I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol.”

Most recently, she was spotted on a date with another reality TV star – “Bachelor” franchise villain Chad Johnson.

They were reportedly seen holding hands but she denied the pair are a couple. “For the millionth time. I’m not dating right now,” she tweeted. “I’m basically a f—ing virgin.”

Though she seems to be a little confused about how much time needs to pass before one is considered celibate.

She tweeted: “At what point is someone celibate? Is it like a year or something? Asking for a friend...”

Last month, Wilkinson revealed her depression had subsided and she was “back in the light.”

“I’m living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Have had to work extra hard to find stable grounds but we did it and back enjoying life again. Sometimes things happen for a reason,” she wrote.