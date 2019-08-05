'The Bachelorette' star Tyler Cameron spotted on date with Gigi Hadid after spending night with Hannah Brown

"The Bachelorette" favorite Tyler Cameron was spotted leaving Hannah Brown's home early in the morning on Friday — and days later, the Florida native was seen on a date with a supermodel.

Social media users spotted Cameron, 26, at Soho House in Brooklyn with Gigi Hadid.

A blurry photo of their backs circulated on Instagram, and some users pointed out that Cameron was wearing the same shirt that he'd had on in photos from New York City earlier that day on a friend's Instagram story.

Hadid, 24, follows Cameron on Instagram.

Cameron and Brown, 24, were spotted Friday in the wee hours of the morning on the porch of her Los Angeles home.

Cameron was clad all in black and the former pageant queen was in black shorts and a white T-shirt.

The photos came just one day after Brown revealed on social media that she and Cameron would indeed meet up for the drinks they'd promised one another on "After the Final Rose."

"Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. roll tide."

Brown sent Cameron home on "The Bachelorette" and gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt.

After accepting Wyatt's proposal, she dumped the 25-year-old Nashville singer-songwriter upon learning he'd had a girlfriend when he signed up for the show.