Zayn Malik denies claims he struck Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda in fight

Zayn Malik has spoken out after he was accused of striking his girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda, denying the claim.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," he told TMZ in a statement on Thursday.

The 28-year-old singer also took to social media earlier in the day to say there were "harsh words shared" not long after news broke to address the allegations.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe space and private space for my daughter to grow up in," he began on Twitter. "A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

Malik and Gigi, 26, share a daughter, whom they welcomed in September 2020. The two stars began an on-again-off-again relationship in 2015.

"In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," Malik continued.

TMZ reported that sources told the outlet that Malik allegedly "struck" Yolanda, 57, last week and the former model is reportedly seriously considering filing a police report.

Malik and Hadid are known for being somewhat private, only sharing photos of their daughter occasionally, and never showing her face.

They also waited several months to reveal their daughter's name: Khai Hadid Malik.