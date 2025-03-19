'Ghost Adventures' star Aaron Goodwin's wife fell ‘in love’ with hitman who brutally murdered his own family

"Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin's wife, Victoria Goodwin, allegedly fell "in love" with a convicted murderer who massacred his entire family over five years ago.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and obtained by Fox News Digital, Victoria, who was arrested March 6 on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder against her husband, first discoverd the alleged hitman, Grant Amato, through a true-crime documentary that aired in April 2024.

The documentary, "Ctrl+Alt+Desire," detailed Amato's unhealthy obsession with an on-cam model, his theft of $200,000 from his family and the brutal murders of his mom, dad and brother.

One month after the documentary aired, Victoria sparked a "pen pal" relationship with Amato, a former nurse who was being held in a Florida prison.

According to an arrest report, Victoria told Amato she and Aaron were going through problems in their marriage.

"She further described being lonely and began connecting with Amato," the report states.

The pair communicated mostly through text messages, according to the report.

"Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce," Victoria allegedly asked Amato via text message.

Through the "Find My" application, Victoria was able to tell Amato of Aaron's exact location. Amato relayed this information to a third party who would "take care of the situation."

At the time, Aaron was on location filming for his hit TV show.

"He's asleep right now in the hotel room," Amato allegedly wrote to the unnamed individual. "I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?"

The alleged murder-for-hire plot was uncovered after Florida corrections officers confiscated Amato's phone. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were notified and moved forward with Victoria's arrest.

When arrested, Victoria allegedly denied plotting to have her husband killed and wanting him dead.

"She described herself of sometimes daydreaming of being in a different situation, but she no longer felt that way," the report states. "She also stated she did not remember sending those particular messages. Victoria expressed her feeling of wanting to be without Aaron and with Amato, which she described as fantasy and daydreams."

Aaron filed for divorce from Victoria last week, just days after she was arrested. Documents were filed Wednesday in Clark County, Nevada.