Florida man killed family after being kicked out for stealing $200G for obsession with porn site model: Cops

A Florida man in custody for the execution-style slayings of his parents and brother allegedly shot the three to death after being kicked out of the house for stealing more than $200,000 to fund his obsession with a woman he met on a porn site, cops said.

Grant Amato, 29, shot and killed his father Chad Amato, 59, his mother Margaret Ann Amato, 61, and his brother Cody Amato, 31, in their Chuluota home Friday, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Amato and one of his brothers, Cody, had reportedly fallen out after Amato stole $60,000 from him and sold his firearms without permission, Cody Amato’s girlfriend told the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Amato's other brother, Jason, also accused him of stealing $150,000 from the men's father, the Sentinel reported.

Amato's relationship with his family deteriorated even further after they learned he believed he was in a relationship with a Bulgarian woman he met on an adult website and that he'd been using the stolen money to talk to her online, Cody's girlfriend said. Adding to his troubles, Amato was also reportedly kicked out of nursing school.

Police were called on Friday to investigate after Cody Amato failed to show up at his job. Authorities went to the Chuluota home and found Amato's family members dead, the Sentinel reported. Investigators determined Amato’s parents had been shot execution style.

Investigators tracked Amato down on Saturday and, after he agreed to an interview, he told authorities he'd been fighting with his family about the woman from the website, the Sentinel reported.

He initially denied any role in the murders. Later, authorities pressed him on if he “regretted” the killings, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“Grant Amato’s response was his family had been blaming him for months for ruining their lives…so he might as well be blamed for this too,” according to the arrest affidavit, which was viewed by the Orlando Sentinel.

Amato was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.