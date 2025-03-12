Expand / Collapse search
‘Ghost Adventures’ star Aaron Goodwin’s wife arrested for murder plot against husband

Victoria Goodwin, who married the reality TV star in 2022, was arrested on March 6 in Clark County, Nevada

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 11 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

"Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin's wife, Victoria Goodwin, has been arrested on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder, Fox News Digital confirms. 

According to a representative for Clark County in Nevada, Victoria – who has been married to the reality TV star since 2022 – was arrested and charged on March 6. She's currently being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. 

Police told TMZ that Victoria had been messaging an inmate in a Florida prison about a possible murder-for-hire plot against her husband.

Aaron Goodwin, Victoria Goodwin

Victoria Goodwin, with husband Aaron Goodwin, was arrested on March 6 on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder. (Getty Images/Victoria Goodwin Instagram)

"Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce," Victoria allegedly asked an inmate via text, per TMZ.

Victoria and Aaron Goodwin

The couple wed in 2022. (Victoria Goodwin/Instagram)

Victoria allegedly denied plotting to have her husband killed and wanting him dead, according to TMZ. Additionally, Victoria told law enforcement she had no recollection of sending messages to a Florida prisoner and was under the impression the money exchanged was for cellphones. 

Ghost Adventures

Aaron Goodwin stars alongside Zak Bagans, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley in "Ghost Adventures." (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

One week before her arrest, Victoria shared a photo of herself and Aaron along with their pet cat cuddling on the couch.

"Cuddle puddle with my boys," she captioned the photo.

Both Victoria and Aaron have shared multiple photos of each other on social media throughout the years, showcasing their seemingly loving relationship.

Aaron told TMZ he was "blindsided" by Victoria's alleged plot because he believed they had a happy marriage.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

