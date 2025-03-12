‘Ghost Adventures’ star Aaron Goodwin’s wife arrested for murder plot against husband

"Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin's wife, Victoria Goodwin, has been arrested on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder, Fox News Digital confirms.

According to a representative for Clark County in Nevada, Victoria – who has been married to the reality TV star since 2022 – was arrested and charged on March 6. She's currently being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Police told TMZ that Victoria had been messaging an inmate in a Florida prison about a possible murder-for-hire plot against her husband.

"Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce," Victoria allegedly asked an inmate via text, per TMZ.

Victoria allegedly denied plotting to have her husband killed and wanting him dead, according to TMZ. Additionally, Victoria told law enforcement she had no recollection of sending messages to a Florida prisoner and was under the impression the money exchanged was for cellphones.

One week before her arrest, Victoria shared a photo of herself and Aaron along with their pet cat cuddling on the couch.

"Cuddle puddle with my boys," she captioned the photo.

Both Victoria and Aaron have shared multiple photos of each other on social media throughout the years, showcasing their seemingly loving relationship.

Aaron told TMZ he was "blindsided" by Victoria's alleged plot because he believed they had a happy marriage.