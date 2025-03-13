Expand / Collapse search
‘Ghost Adventures’ star Aaron Goodwin files for divorce after wife arrested for murder plot against him

Aaron Goodwin and his wife, Victoria, were married in 2022 and would often share loving posts about each other on social media

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
'Ghost Adventures' star Zak Bagans explores Los Angeles' haunted Barclay Hotel Video

'Ghost Adventures' star Zak Bagans explores Los Angeles' haunted Barclay Hotel

Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans and his team are back for a new season of their hit series.

"Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin filed for divorce from his wife, Victoria Goodwin, this week, just days after she was arrested for an alleged murder plot against him, Fox News Digital has learned. 

Documents were filed Wednesday in Clark County, Nevada, less than a week after Victoria, who married the paranormal investigator in 2022, was arrested on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Goodwin’s attorney for comment. 

Aaron Goodwin with his wife

"Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin filed for divorce from his wife Victoria Goodwin this week. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Police told TMZ that Victoria had been messaging an inmate in a Florida prison about a possible murder-for-hire plot against her husband.

"Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce," Victoria allegedly asked an inmate via text, according to TMZ.

Victoria Goodwin, Aaron Goodwin

Victoria Goodwin denied the charges, according to TMZ. (Victoria Goodwin/Instagram)

Victoria allegedly denied plotting to have her husband killed and wanting him dead, according to TMZ. Additionally, she told law enforcement that she had no recollection of sending messages to a Florida prisoner and was under the impression the money exchanged was for cellphones. 

One week before her arrest, Victoria shared a photo of herself and Aaron along with their pet cat cuddling on the couch.

"Cuddle puddle with my boys," she captioned the photo.

Victoria Goodwin Instagram photo showing her legs, Arron's and their dog

Victoria and Aaron Goodwin frequently shared photos of themselves together on social media before her arrest. (Victoria Goodwin/Instagram)

A few days before that, she shared a video of a Lego Twilight set, writing on her Instagram, "Finally finished my Valentine gift!"

Aaron shared a photo of Victoria on their Valentine's Day date on Feb. 14, writing on Instagram, "My valentine always beats me at mini golf."

He also shared a photo of the couple kissing in a New Year's post on Jan. 1. 

Aaron Goodwin kissing wife

Goodwin shared a photo of the couple kissing on Jan. 1.  (Aaron Goodwin/Instagram)

Both Victoria and Aaron have shared multiple photos of each other on social media throughout the years, showcasing their seemingly loving relationship.

Aaron told TMZ he whd been "blindsided" by Victoria's alleged plot, because he had believed they had a happy marriage.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report. 

