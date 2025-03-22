'Ghost Adventures' star Aaron Goodwin sues estranged wife for assault, false imprisonment, negligence: report

"Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin has amended a divorce filing against estranged wife Victoria Goodwin, who was recently arrested for allegedly plotting to murder him.

According to Clark County, Nevada, court records viewed by Fox News Digital, the 48-year-old reality TV personality filed the amended divorce complaint Wednesday. Fox News Digital has reached out to an attorney for Goodwin.

Goodwin is suing Victoria for assault, false imprisonment and negligence along with other claims, according to a report by Us Weekly, which obtained the amended filing. Goodwin is seeking more than $10,000 in punitive and exemplary damages, alleging his estranged wife was "negligent in her marital actions."

"Victoria's conduct was extreme or outrageous with either the intention of or reckless disregard for, causing emotional distress to [Goodwin]," the court documents state, according to Us Weekly. "[He] suffered severe or extreme emotional distress as the actual or proximate result of [her] conduct."

‘GHOST ADVENTURES’ STAR AARON GOODWIN FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER WIFE ARRESTED FOR MURDER PLOT AGAINST HIM

Goodwin also accused Victoria of assault and false imprisonment, though specific details were not provided, according to the outlet.

However, the documents claimed Victoria made Goodwin "feel apprehension of harmful or offensive behavior" and alleged she aimed to "confine [him] within boundaries" established by her.

"[Victoria’s] act directly … resulted in such a confinement," the documents allege. "[Goodwin] was conscious of the confinement or was harmed by it."

The amended filing included a request that the court grant Goodwin's petition for divorce since Victoria allegedly committed a "concert of action," which the documents specified as acting "with another … to commit a tort while acting in concert or pursuant to a common design."

Goodwin filed for divorce March 15, less than a week after Victoria, who married the paranormal investigator in 2022, was arrested March 6 on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department obtained by Fox News Digital, Victoria found Grant Amato, a prison inmate who allegedly agreed to arrange the murder, through a true-crime documentary that aired in April 2024.

Amato, with whom Victoria allegedly fell in love, is a convicted murderer who massacred his entire family over five years ago.

The documentary "Ctrl+Alt+Desire" detailed Amato's unhealthy obsession with an on-cam model, his theft of $200,000 from his family and the brutal murders of his mother, father and brother .

One month after the documentary aired, Victoria sparked a "pen pal" relationship with Amato, a former nurse who was being held in a Florida prison.

According to an arrest report, Victoria told Amato she and Aaron were having problems in their marriage.

"She further described being lonely and began connecting with Amato," the report states.

The pair communicated mostly through text messages, according to the report.

"Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce," Victoria allegedly asked Amato via text message.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Through the "Find My" application, Victoria was able to tell Amato of Aaron's exact location. Amato relayed this information to a third party who would "take care of the situation."

At the time, Aaron was on location filming his hit TV show.

"He's asleep right now in the hotel room," Amato allegedly wrote to the unnamed individual. "I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The alleged murder-for-hire plot was uncovered after Florida corrections officers confiscated Amato's phone. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were notified and moved forward with Victoria's arrest.

When arrested, Victoria denied plotting to have her husband killed and wanting him dead.

"She described herself [as] sometimes daydreaming of being in a different situation, but she no longer felt that way," the report states. "She also stated she did not remember sending those particular messages. Victoria expressed her feeling of wanting to be without Aaron and with Amato, which she described as fantasy and daydreams."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.