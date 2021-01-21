George Clooney talks quarantining with wife Amal, 3-year-old twins: It's 'been an adventure'

Like many, George Clooney has been staying at home over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood titan has been hunkering down at home with his wife of over six years, Amal. The two also share 3-year old twins, Alexander and Ella.

In a roundtable hosted virtually by the Los Angeles Times, the "Michael Clayton" actor, 59, opened up about what life has been like for him for the better part of a year.

"It’s been nine months mostly inside the house," he said. "I have 3-year-old twins, so that’s been an adventure in a lot of washing dishes and changing diapers."

The star joked: "My own, mostly."

He also made note of his 87-year-old father, who is living in Kentucky.

"I miss being with my family," admitted Clooney. "We have a great deal of gratitude for the fact that we were able to be in our homes and have some security, because there are an awful lot of people around the world that don’t."

The actor's latest film, "The Midnight Sky," features himself playing a scientist whose own isolation eerily parallels the quarantine brought about by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It was an interesting thing," Clooney told Fox News last month.

"We finished in February, just before everybody got locked down, which was one of those moments where they said, 'Don't worry, it only affects elderly people...,'" he continued. "Before [the lockdown], the idea was what we could do to one another 30 years from now if we ignore science or if we continue along the lines of divisiveness."

However, his direction changed once the virus began to spread across the globe.

"Then once we got to the pandemic, we started cutting to the idea of our inability to get home, our inability to see one another. My inability to see my mom and dad," the actor, who also directed the film, explained. "That became a much stronger theme while we were in post-production."

"To be honest, it's unfortunate," he said of life imitating art in this instance. "It's unfortunate that there are these parallels, it's unfortunate that we're in the position we're in."

