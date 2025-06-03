Seth Meyers skips asking George Clooney about Biden's mental decline, not recognizing him at fundraiser

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC "Late Night" host Seth Meyers interviewed Hollywood star George Clooney on Monday but failed to question the actor about the report that former President Joe Biden failed to recognize the a-list actor at his own 2024 campaign fundraiser or any of the news about the ex-president's mental decline in office.

Just weeks after CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios journalist Alex Thompson revealed in their book "Original Sin" that Biden allegedly failed to recognize Clooney backstage at a June fundraiser last year, Meyers chose not to ask the actor about the incident — or even mention the former president during the entire interview.

Approximately one month following the reported incident, Clooney wrote a guest essay in The New York Times calling for Biden to be replaced as the Democratic nominee due to his declining mental acuity.

Rather than questioning the Hollywood star about the reported fundraiser incident, Meyers centered the interview around Clooney's acting career and his recent Tony Award nomination for his play "Good Night, and Good Luck." His omission of Biden was first flagged by Mediaite.

Despite all the attention "Original Sin" has generated, liberal comedians Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have not mentioned any of the revelations, according to Grabien transcripts. The three hosts were all strong supporters of Biden's presidency, and Kimmel and Colbert helped fundraise for him last year.

The liberal hosts have all welcomed Biden for friendly interviews, the last time being on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in February 2024, just days after the release of the Hur report. Meyers gently broached the subject of Biden's age before quickly moving on to other topics.

Special Counsel Robert Hur, who conducted the investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified documents, wrote in his report that he declined to bring charges against the former president in part because a jury would likely not find him guilty due to a perception that he was a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

Meyers called Hur's comments a "gratuitous hypothetical" and stressed that Hur was a "Republican attorney" who "was originally appointed by Trump."

"If that kind of language was appropriate in a legal finding, then prosecutors could have done the same thing to Trump," Meyers said before repeatedly drawing attention to President Donald Trump's mental acuity.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.